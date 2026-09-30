Phrontline Biopharma Doses First Patient in Global Phase I/II Trial of TJ102, an FRα × CDH6 Bispecific Dual-Payload ADC

First clinical program built on Phrontline's DLP1 branched dual-payload linker platform

HANGZHOU, China and SHANGHAI, Sept. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Phrontline Biopharma, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), today announced that the first patient has been dosed in its global, first-in-human Phase I/II study of TJ102, an investigational FRα (FOLR1) × CDH6 bispecific dual-payload ADC, in patients with advanced or metastatic ovarian cancer and other solid tumors. The study is being conducted under an IND cleared by the U.S. FDA and a clinical trial application approved by China's NMPA.

"Dosing the first patient with TJ102 is an important milestone for Phrontline," said Zhaoyuan "Tony" Chen, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Phrontline Biopharma. "TJ102 combines dual tumor targeting with two mechanistically distinct, potency-balanced payloads in a single, defined molecule. Our DLP1 platform attaches a pre-assembled dual-payload linker to the antibody in one step, supporting scalable manufacturing and consistent product quality."

The open-label, multicenter study (TJ102-I/II-001-G; NCT07778498) will assess safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, immunogenicity and preliminary antitumor activity, with dose escalation followed by dose-optimization and expansion cohorts to select recommended dose(s) for further development.

"This trial tests the central hypothesis behind TJ102: that targeting both FRα and CDH6 while co-delivering two distinct payloads may overcome the antigen heterogeneity and resistance that limit single-target, single-payload ADCs," said Martín Sebastian Olivo, MD, MSc, Chief Medical Officer of Phrontline Biopharma. "Our immediate priority is to rigorously characterize safety, pharmacokinetics and early signs of clinical activity."

About TJ102

TJ102 is an investigational IgG1 bispecific ADC targeting FRα and CDH6, two antigens expressed in ovarian and other solid tumors. Its DLP1 linker-payload is a branched, protease-cleavable linker carrying a topoisomerase I inhibitor and a potency-balanced microtubule inhibitor. Four DLP1 units are conjugated to each antibody in a single step, yielding a defined 4 + 4 payload composition (drug-to-antibody ratio of 8). TJ102 has not been approved by any regulatory authority, and its safety and efficacy have not been established.

About Phrontline Biopharma

Phrontline Biopharma is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Hangzhou, China, developing next-generation antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for solid tumors. The company combines bispecific antibody engineering with a proprietary toolbox of payloads spanning multiple mechanisms of action, including topoisomerase I, microtubule, NMT, ATR and pan-RAS inhibitors, and a branched dual-payload linker platform that pairs complementary payloads in a single, defined molecule. Phrontline's pipeline of bispecific and dual-payload ADCs is designed to address tumor heterogeneity, treatment resistance and unmet medical need. For more information, visit www.phrontlinebio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the clinical development, potential benefits and manufacturability of TJ102 and the DLP1 platform. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those inherent in drug development, that could cause actual results to differ materially. Phrontline undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

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SOURCE Phrontline Biopharma