Phillips Medisize to Present Strategies for Scaling Complex In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Builds Through Structured CDMO Collaboration at ADLM 2026

Lessons learned from scaling a diagnostic platform from early prototype to more than 10x production growth

IVD innovators are facing manufacturing complexity and capital risks when trying to scale up commercial production.

Phillips Medisize experts will explore how structured CDMO collaboration can influence IVD project success and deliver a blueprint to transition from early-stage concepts to high-volume manufacturing.

HUDSON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ADLM--Phillips Medisize, a Molex company and a leader in the design, engineering and manufacturing of in vitro diagnostic, pharmaceutical drug delivery and medtech devices, announced it will deliver a lecture series spotlight at the Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM) 2026 Annual Meeting, taking place July 26-30 in Anaheim, CA. The session, titled "Designing for Scale through CDMO Collaboration: Lessons from Complex IVD Builds," will be led by Pradnya Parulekar, MPP, MBA, M.S. Finance, Associate Director of Business Development at Phillips Medisize.

As IVD technologies advance, the challenge of scaling up manufacturing of complex devices has become more pronounced, shifting what diagnostic companies require from a manufacturing partner. Increased automation of systems requires engineering a physical device that can be reliably mass-produced which may introduce operational and capital risk. This complexity requires IVD innovators to design for manufacturing scalability at the earliest concept stage. Phillips Medisize has applied this approach while helping customers scale from early prototypes to more than 10x production growth.

“Scaling up a complex diagnostic device is never a straightforward path,” said Pradnya. “Success requires an integrated approach that foresees and proactively mitigates manufacturing automation constraints. Our session at ADLM will give attendees a highly practical look at how structured CDMO collaboration can drive better early engineering choices to secure a predictable path to commercial scale.”

Join Pradnya’s ADLM 2026 lecture series spotlight on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, 10 a.m. in Exhibit Hall Theater 2. Attendees can also visit Phillips Medisize at booth 1376 in the Clinical Lab Expo or learn more at https://phillipsmedisize.com/event/adlm-2026/.

About Phillips Medisize

Phillips Medisize, a Molex company, collaborates with leading pharmaceutical, medical technology and in vitro diagnostic companies to design, engineer and manufacture lifesaving innovations. A contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), Phillips Medisize leverages its 60 years of expertise and globally renowned capabilities to collaborate with customers to deliver products and solutions that annually help millions of patients, healthcare professionals and individuals live healthier, more productive lives. For more information, visit www.phillipsmedisize.com.

About Molex

Molex is a global electronics leader committed to making the world a better, more-connected place. With a presence in more than 40 countries, Molex enables transformative technology innovation in the consumer device, aerospace and defense, data center, cloud, telecommunications, transportation, industrial automation and healthcare industries. Through trusted customer and industry relationships, unrivaled engineering expertise, and product quality and reliability, Molex realizes the infinite potential of Creating Connections for Life. For more information, visit www.molex.com.

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Helen Winkler

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