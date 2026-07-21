Philips receives FDA 510(k) clearance for next-generation reusable SpO₂ clip sensor

Philips SpO₂ Clip Sensor Philips SpO₂ Clip Sensor

July 21, 2026

New sensor advances pulse oximetry reliability for diverse patient populations through innovation and rigorous validation.





Cambridge, MASS – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced FDA 510(k) clearance of its next-generation reusable Philips SpO₂ clip sensor, reinforcing the company's ongoing commitment to providing clinicians with trusted oxygen saturation measurements that support confident care for every patient.





The enhanced sensor incorporates internal optical refinements to further improve signal quality and measurement consistency, supporting reliable SpO₂ measurements across diverse patient populations and clinical conditions.





In desaturation studies, the reusable clip sensor achieved an Accuracy Root Mean Square (ARMS) value of 1.6%, which is nearly twice as accurate as the 3% level recommended by ISO and recognized by the FDA [1]. The sensor also demonstrated consistent performance across a broad range of skin tones, with accuracy varying by less than 0.5% between the light and dark skin pigmentation groups evaluated within an SaO₂ range of 85-100% [1]. These results reflect Philips' rigorous approach to sensor development and validation, with the company's SpO₂ sensor portfolio consistently meeting applicable regulatory performance expectations.





"Providing clinicians with reliable data to deliver better care to more people is at the heart of everything we do," said Sachin Chaudhari, Category Leader, Clinical Measurements and Specialty Monitoring at Philips. "This FDA clearance reflects our ongoing investment in advancing sensor technology and rigorous validation practices, and we'll continue applying these innovations across our pulse oximetry portfolio so clinicians can make care decisions with even greater confidence.”



Pulse oximetry is one of the most widely used monitoring technologies in healthcare, providing clinicians with critical information to assess a patient's oxygenation status. Because signal quality can be influenced by a range of physiological, clinical and technical factors, Philips takes a comprehensive approach to developing and evaluating its sensor technologies, combining continuous innovation with rigorous testing designed to support reliable performance in real-world, diverse care environments.





The FDA-cleared reusable clip sensor is backed by Philips' comprehensive pulse oximetry validation program, which evaluates performance across diverse patient populations—including varying skin tones—and a broad range of physiological and clinical conditions. Philips' validation practices align with evolving FDA recommendations and applicable international standards, including those established by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC).

Philips continues to collaborate with clinicians, researchers, regulators and standards organizations to strengthen the science behind pulse oximetry and support the continued evolution of validation practices. Through ongoing investment in research, innovation and clinical evidence, Philips is helping advance pulse oximetry that clinicians can trust to perform consistently across diverse skin tones and patient physiological conditions.

The FDA-cleared reusable Philips SpO₂ clip sensor will become available in select markets across the globe later this year.

Click here to learn more about Philips pulse oximetry portfolio.



[1] Philips internal data on file. Performance results are based on validation testing conducted.

For further information, please contact:

Allison Johnson

Business Communication Director, Philips

Tel: +16176317305





Jayme Maniatis

Philips Global External Relations

Tel: +16178948368

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people’s health and well-being through meaningful innovation. Philips’ patient- and people-centric innovation leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver personal health solutions for consumers and professional health solutions for healthcare providers and their patients in the hospital and the home.





Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, ultrasound, image-guided therapy, monitoring and enterprise informatics, as well as in personal health. Philips generated 2025 sales of EUR 18 billion and employs approximately 64,800 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

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