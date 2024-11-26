Philips and AWS expand strategic collaboration to advance HealthSuite cloud services and power generative AI workflows

Radiologist looking at lung CT scan

Cloud-enabled integrated diagnostics portfolio aims to unify workflows, improve access to critical insights, and drive better outcomes for patients

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced the expansion of its strategic collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to offer Philips’ integrated diagnostics portfolio in the cloud, including radiology, digital pathology, cardiology [1], and AI advanced visualization [1] solutions. The collaboration aims to unify diagnostic workflows, improving access to critical insights and driving better outcomes across clinical specialties. Philips has already successfully transitioned over 150 sites across North America and Latin America to Philips HealthSuite Imaging on AWS and is building on its collaboration with AWS to accelerate the migration of health systems to the cloud, and will expand to include customer cloud migrations in Europe.

Cloud Capabilities for Integrated Diagnostics

Philips offers scalable healthcare informatics solutions by leveraging industry-leading cloud availability, reliability and security from AWS. Philips’ cloud-based solutions will offer a unified view of patient data from diverse diagnostic sources, including radiology images, digital pathology slides, and other clinical records to support care team collaboration and optimize workflows. Clinicians also benefit from remote access to diagnostic, reporting, and workflow orchestration tools, which can enhance diagnostic capabilities across healthcare imaging, from diagnosis to treatment and follow-up.

“The collaboration between Philips and AWS gives healthcare providers scalable, secure-by-design cloud-enabled solutions to accelerate healthcare innovation,” said Matt Garman, CEO of AWS. “Combining Philips’ healthcare informatics portfolio with AWS generative AI capabilities gives clinicians access to imaging insights so they can deliver more effective and efficient care to patients anywhere, anytime, with best-in-class security and privacy.”

The Future of Workflows with Generative AI

As healthcare providers continue to face significant challenges, Philips works closely with clinicians to develop innovative ways to address the increasing clinical demands. By automating routine tasks and optimizing workflows, clinicians would be able to dedicate more time to image interpretation, consultations, and patient interactions. Philips aims to create robust and scalable generative AI applications that leverage state-of-the-art foundation models from Amazon Bedrock, and seamlessly integrate into clinical workflows. In the future, these AI applications may reduce administrative burdens and time-consuming repetitive tasks, helping clinicians focus their expertise where it matters most – in critical decision-making.

One example of how Philips is exploring generative AI as part of its innovation roadmap is through conversational reporting, allowing clinicians to use conversational language to convert findings into structured reports, which can then be reviewed. These capabilities can help construct and revise reports in real-time, add diagnostic impressions, and flag potential inconsistencies. Generative AI has the potential to reduce report editing time, while maintaining high quality by integrating patient histories and clinical context into the final diagnostic report. Optimized reporting could help lead to quicker diagnosis and support better overall quality of care.

“Given the tremendous increase not only in patient volumes, but also in the complexity and number of images per study, radiologists need a tool that limits the distractions of dictation while at the same time increasing accuracy,” said Edward Steiner, Chief and Medical Director, The York/WellSpan Advanced Prostate Care Center, USA. “With Philips’ concept of ambient reporting using generative AI, you simply could speak in a conversational tone and a structured report is generated within seconds. My estimate is a 15 to 20 percent increase in efficiency, and this is just the start.”

“Philips’ cloud-based healthcare informatics solutions allow us to drive better outcomes across clinical disciplines, including radiology, digital pathology and cardiology. We’re working closely with clinicians to ensure workflows become more efficient and give back valuable time to healthcare providers,” said Roy Jakobs, CEO of Royal Philips. “Collaborating with AWS helps us to innovate faster and deliver better care for more people.”

Healthcare Informatics at RSNA

Philips will showcase its latest informatics solutions in the Philips booth (#6730) at the Radiological Society of North America Annual Meeting, Dec. 1-4, 2024, in Chicago, USA. For more information, visit Philips at RSNA 2024 .

[1] Available on cloud in 2025.

