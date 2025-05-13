PhaseV Lands $50M Series A to Supercharge AI for Clinical Development, Backed by Top VCs and Trusted by Leading Pharma Clients

With a Growing List of 30+ Global Customers, Including Top Pharma, PhaseV is Poised to Transform Clinical Development at Scale with its Vertical AI Platform

BOSTON, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PhaseV, a leader in AI/ML-driven clinical development, today announced the completion of a $50 million Series A funding round. Co-led by Accel and Insight Partners and with participation of existing investors Viola Ventures, EXOR and LionBird, the round brings the company's total funding to date to $65 million.

"The pharma industry is at a critical crossroads, as traditional approaches to designing and executing clinical trials struggle to meet growing demands for speed, cost-efficiency, and higher success rates," said Raviv Pryluk, PhD, CEO and Co-Founder of PhaseV. "This funding fuels our mission to support more pharma, biotech, and CROs in embracing AI and machine learning to unlock the next era of clinical development. Our solutions deliver clear ROI by increasing trial success rates, reducing costs, and accelerating time to market."

The funding will allow PhaseV to grow its vertical AI platform to provide holistic solutions for clinical development. It follows the rapid market adoption of PhaseV's AI/ML-based platform by over 30 global pharma companies for clinical development. The platform is currently used across more than 20 therapeutic areas, including neurology, oncology, GI disorders, immunology, metabolic diseases, rare diseases, and others.

Augmented by a robust data lake that integrates high quality patient-level data, clinical trial results, real-world evidence, and peer-reviewed insights, PhaseV's platform has demonstrated a reduction in trial costs by 50%, a decrease in enrollment size and trial duration by 40%, and a more than 30% increase in the likelihood of trial success. In one recent example, PhaseV helped a leading global pharma company to shorten time-to-market by 15 months.

"PhaseV is one of the most exciting companies on the rise and, with this financial backing, is positioned to lead the revolution of AI in clinical development," said Matt Robinson, Partner at Accel. "We have been impressed with PhaseV's ability to partner with the world's largest pharma companies, which illustrates how hungry the market is for the company's technology. We're thrilled to back PhaseV and excited to see their continued growth and impact on the future of clinical development."

PhaseV's vertical AI platform supports end-to-end clinical development from design through execution. It currently comprises four core applications: Trial Optimizer for optimizing and implementing Bayesian, adaptive, and fixed trials; Causal ML for heterogeneous treatment effect estimation to uncover hidden signals in clinical data and identify subpopulations and endpoints with the highest potential for success; Causal Disease Modeling to inform new R&D and life cycle management; and Clinical Operations for Causal ML-driven site selection, site performance analytics, real-time trial progress monitoring, and integration of virtual control arms.

"We worked with PhaseV on one of our recent trials to identify clinically meaningful subgroups using Causal ML. Their expertise helped us identify a promising subpopulation that otherwise would not have been detected. They collaborated with our internal teams to ensure the findings drove real value for our development plan,״ said Stu Bailey, D.Phil., SVP Head of Clinical Measurement Sciences at EMD Serono. "We see opportunity to continue this collaboration with PhaseV as we seek to increase probability of success and drive efficiencies across our clinical portfolio."

"As clinical trials rapidly evolve, accuracy remains critical for biotech companies. PhaseV enables this precision, paving the way for a new era of clinical development," said Dylan Morris, Managing Director at Insight Partners. "They are already delivering promising results, proving the power of their AI-driven approach. This funding demonstrates our confidence in PhaseV's potential to reshape trial design, accelerate the drug development process and bring new therapies to market faster. PhaseV has ambitious plans to add more capabilities and it's an exciting time to join them on the journey to change the world for the better."

About PhaseV

PhaseV is developing advanced AI/ML solutions to optimize clinical development. Biopharma sponsors and CROs are leveraging PhaseV's platform to rapidly design and execute adaptive, Bayesian and fixed clinical trials, analyze data to uncover heterogeneous treatment effects, stratify patients, and inform future R&D and portfolio decisions. PhaseV's platform has reduced trial costs by 50%, decreased enrollment size and trial duration by 40%, and increased the probability of trial success by over 30%. To date, the company has delivered results for more than 30 leading pharma/biotech sponsors and CROs spanning multiple therapeutic areas, including neurology, oncology, immunology, GI, rare diseases, and others.

Learn more at www.PhaseVTrials.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

