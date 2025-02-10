Pharmascience Canada strengthens its commitment to patients with an antihistamine treatment

MONTREAL, Feb. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Pharmascience Canada is proud to announce the launch of Pr pms-RUPATADINE (rupatadine), a treatment that helps relieve nasal and non-nasal symptoms of seasonal allergic rhinitis (SAR) and perennial allergic rhinitis (PAR), as well as symptoms associated with chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU). 1

Indications and other details related to Pr pms-RUPATADINE:

Pr pms-RUPATADINE is an antihistamine. It blocks the action of histamine and platelet-activating factor (PAF). They are released by the immune system when your body is affected by things you are allergic to. By blocking the action of histamine and PAF, Prpms-RUPATADINE helps relieve your allergy symptoms in:

Allergic Rhinitis: Pr pms-RUPATADINE (rupatadine) is indicated for the relief of nasal and non-nasal symptoms of seasonal allergic rhinitis (SAR) and perennial allergic rhinitis (PAR). 1

The most common adverse reactions reported with rupatadine 10 mg tablets were somnolence, headache, tiredness, asthenia, dry mouth, nausea, and dizziness.1

Each Prpms-RUPATADINE tablet contains 10 mg rupatadine for oral administration. Pr pms-RUPATADINE is available in blister packs of 30 tablets. 1

“This medication provides symptomatic relief for both nasal and non-nasal symptoms of seasonal allergic rhinitis and perennial allergic rhinitis, as well as for Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria. With the availability of Prpms-RUPATADINE, Canadians now have a developed treatment option manufactured at our facility in Candiac, Quebec. Pharmascience remains committed to providing local solutions to meet the needs of Canadians”, said Mike Dutton, Vice President & General Manager of Pharmascience Canada

About Pharmascience inc.

Founded in 1983, Pharmascience Inc. is the largest pharmaceutical employer in Quebec with 1,600 employees proudly headquartered in Montreal. Pharmascience Inc. is a full-service privately owned pharmaceutical company with strong roots in Canada and a growing global reach with product distribution in over 50 countries. Ranked 52nd among Canada’s top 100 Research and Development (R&D) investors in 2023, with $40-50 million invested each year, Pharmascience Inc. is among the largest drug manufacturers in Canada.

Pharmascience Inc. has strong values based on the importance of investing in employees and young people. Through various programs and initiatives, the company is dedicated to supporting their personal development and life. In 2024, the company was awarded Great Place to Work certification for the third consecutive year, and also made the Top 50 best places to work in Canada by Great Place to Work Canada for the category of companies with over 1,000 employees.

For more information about the product, such as contraindications, precautions, adverse effects, drug interactions, dosage and clinical usage conditions, please consult the Product Monograph at https://pdf.hres.ca/dpd_pm/00078353.PDF. This document is also available through our medical department at medinfo@pharmascience.com or by calling us at +1 (888) 550-6060.

We encourage patients to consult their doctor for more information to ensure this treatment right choice for them. Always read and follow the label. This product may not be right for you.

