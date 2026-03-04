PharmAla Signs Supply & Data Agreement with Nautilus Sanctuary for Phase 2 MDMA Clinical Trial Treating Post-Traumatic Stress and Adjustment Disorder in Frontline Healthcare Workers and First Responders

TORONTO, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PharmAla Biotech Holdings Inc. (CSE: MDMA)(OTCQB: MDXXF), a biotechnology company focused on the research, development, and manufacturing of LaNeo™ MDMA and novel derivatives of MDMA (MDXX class molecules), announced that it has executed a Supply & Data Agreement with Nautilus Sanctuary Inc. (“Nautilus Sanctuary”) of Brooklyn, New York, for the provision of MDMA for use in a Phase 2 clinical trial in the United States.

Under the agreement, PharmAla will supply its LaNeo™ MDMA to Nautilus Sanctuary for use in an open-label clinical trial entitled “An Open Label Study to Treat Post-Traumatic Stress in Frontline Healthcare Workers and First Responders Using MDMA-Assisted Therapy”

“We deeply appreciate PharmAla’s donation of LaNeo MDMA to our study of frontline responders,” said Dr. Willa Hall, President of Nautilus Sanctuary. “Their generosity helps accelerate important clinical research into the therapeutic potential of MDMA as a safe and effective adjunct to good trauma care.”

In consideration for the supply of LaNeo™ MDMA, Nautilus Sanctuary will grant PharmAla a perpetual, non-exclusive license to the Clinical Trial Data, which includes pseudonymized and de-identified raw data sets as well as Nautilus Sanctuary’s analysis of the safety and efficacy of the intervention. The license permits PharmAla to use the data for regulatory approvals and any commercial purpose in any jurisdiction globally.

“This agreement represents a continuation of our innovative supply-for-data model, which we believe creates significant value for both parties,” said Nicholas Kadysh, CEO of PharmAla Biotech. “Frontline healthcare workers and first responders bear an enormous mental health burden, and we are proud to support Nautilus Sanctuary in their efforts to bring MDMA-assisted therapy to these critical populations. The clinical data generated in the United States under this agreement will be an important addition to our growing portfolio of clinical evidence supporting the safety and efficacy of LaNeo™ MDMA.”

Researchers interested in accessing LaNeo™ MDMA for clinical trials may visit https://pharmala.ca/clinical-trials for additional information, including access to drug product quality documentation.

PharmAla Completes Shipment of LaNeo MDMA to University College London

PharmAla has completed the shipment of LaNeo MDMA to University College London (UCL) for a previously announced clinical trial.

About PharmAla Biotech

PharmAla Biotech Holdings Inc. (CSE: MDMA)(OTCQB: MDXXF) is a biotechnology company focused on the research, development, and manufacturing of MDXX class molecules, including MDMA. PharmAla was founded with a dual focus: alleviating the global backlog of generic, clinical-grade MDMA to enable clinical trials as well as commercial sales in selected jurisdictions, and to develop novel drugs in the same class. PharmAla is the only company currently provisioning clinical-grade MDMA for patient treatments outside of clinical trials. PharmAla’s research and development unit has completed proof-of-concept research into several IP families, including ALA-002, its lead drug candidate. PharmAla is a “regulatory first” organization, formed under the principle that true success in the psychedelics industry will only be achieved through excellent relationships with regulators. PharmAla has built what it believes to be North America’s first cGMP MDMA value chain, encompassing GMP manufacturing of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API), and drug product formulation.

