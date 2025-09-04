PharmAla Incorporates Australian Entity for Clinical Research

TORONTO, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PharmAla Biotech Holdings Inc. (“PharmAla” or the “Company”) (CSE: MDMA) (OTC:MDXXF), a biotechnology company focused on the research, development, and manufacturing of novel MDXX class molecules (including its LaNeo™ MDMA), is pleased to announce that it has incorporated PharmAla Biotech Australia Pty Ltd. (“PharmAla Australia”), a wholly-owned Australian subsidiary, for the purposes of conducting research and development activities in Australia.

“As many know, Australia continues to be a thriving market for biotech development. We believe that our familiarity with the market – our relationships and our experience - will drive significant synergies,” said Nick Kadysh, Founding CEO, PharmAla Biotech.

PharmAla Australia will receive a full and perpetual license to the company’s ALA-002 asset and all associated patents, and will be positioned to execute both manufacturing development and clinical research in Australia.



“While we see Australia as having a very strong set of experts in clinical research and drug discovery, we are confident it also has an exceptional regulatory environment for launching clinical trials,” said Will Avery, CFO, PharmAla Biotech. “PharmAla Australia will benefit from that, as well as a growing environment of biotech financiers and government incentives.”

Appointment of Dr. Evan Lewis to PharmAla’s Scientific Advisory Board

PharmAla has appointed Dr. Evan Lewis (MD, FRCPC, CSCN EEG Diplomate, CMLE, C-CAT (P)) to its Scientific Advisory Board, effective September 1, 2025.

Dr. Evan Cole Lewis is an adult and pediatric neurologist with specialized training in epilepsy and pediatric neurology. He holds a clinical appointment as Adjunct Assistant Professor in the Department of Pediatrics at the Hospital for Sick Children and the University of Toronto. He founded and led the Neurology Centre of Toronto (2016–2024) and served as Vice President of Psychedelic Neurology at Numinus (2021–2024), where he advanced clinical care and research in medical cannabis and developed and directed a Ketamine-Assisted Therapy program for neurological conditions.

His clinical focus includes epilepsy, brain injury, concussion and persistent post-concussion symptoms, functional neurological disorders—especially functional seizures—and the use of cannabis and psychedelics in neurological treatment.



About PharmAla

PharmAla Biotech Holdings Inc. (CSE: MDMA)(OTCQB: MDXXF) is a biotechnology company focused on the research, development, and manufacturing of MDXX class molecules, including MDMA. PharmAla was founded with a dual focus: alleviating the global backlog of generic, clinical-grade MDMA to enable clinical trials as well as commercial sales in selected jurisdictions, and to develop novel drugs in the same class. PharmAla is the only company currently provisioning clinical-grade MDMA for patient treatments outside of clinical trials. PharmAla’s research and development unit has completed proof-of-concept research into several IP families, including ALA-002, its lead drug candidate. PharmAla is a “regulatory first” organization, formed under the principle that true success in the psychedelics industry will only be achieved through excellent relationships with regulators.

For more information, please contact:

Nicholas Kadysh

Chief Executive Officer

PharmAla Biotech Holdings Inc.

Email: press@PharmAla.ca

Phone: 1-855-444-6362

Website: www.PharmAla.ca

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains ‘forward-looking information’ within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words “could”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “projected”, “estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on PharmAla’s current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions that have been made by PharmAla at the date of the information and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof, and PharmAla is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption “Risk Factors” in PharmAla’s management’s discussion and analysis which is available on PharmAla’s profile at www.sedar.com.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state, province, territory or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state, province, territory or jurisdiction.