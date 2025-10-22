PharmaJet® to Highlight the Benefits of Intradermal Needle-free Delivery and Expansion into the Self-Injection Pen Market at Upcoming PODD Conference

PharmaJet will deliver two presentations on October 27 focusing on current and future applications of their needle-free technology.

intradermal (ID) Needle-free Injection System overcomes the challenges of traditional Mantoux injection and can easily be integrated into commercial products and development projects. PharmaJet is leveraging their experience and leadership in needle-free delivery to develop a suite of needle-free self-injection pens for home use.

GOLDEN, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PharmaJet®, a company that strives to improve the performance and outcomes of injectables with its needle-free injection technology, will present at the 15th Annual Partnership Opportunities in Drug Delivery (PODD) conference, October 27-28, at Westin Copley Place in Boston, Massachusetts. The conference brings together representatives from the pharmaceutical, biotech, and drug delivery industries to assess delivery needs, explore partnership opportunities, and stay at the forefront of innovative drug delivery technologies. PharmaJet will share why an increasing number of drug developers are exploring the benefits that Tropis intradermal delivery brings to their injectable product development programs. The presenters will also highlight the unmet need and market opportunity driving PharmaJet’s expansion into the self-injection pen market.

Dr. Wouter Latour, CEO of PharmaJet, will present Reusable Needle-free Subcutaneous Pen Injector Designed for Self-Administration, on Monday, October 27, 2025, at 3:30PM EST in the America Ballroom Center. This presentation expands on the recent announcement highlighting PharmaJet’s development of a suite of proprietary, needle-free subcutaneous self-injector pens. These innovative pens, currently in early testing, leverage PharmaJet’s expertise in reusable needle-free delivery systems and are aimed at the chronic disease and metabolic peptide self-injections markets. The new product line aims to provide a superior user experience over other injectable systems, while offering smart e-technology to track dosing and support improved patient compliance.

“We are leveraging our needle-free technology expertise to expand into the injector pen market currently challenged by needle aversion and injection site pain,” said Wouter Latour, CEO of PharmaJet. “PharmaJet’s needle-free injector pens aim to improve the user experience, reduce administration anxiety and discomfort, and simplify the injection procedure, especially for patients with mobility challenges.”

Dan Mallon, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development for PharmaJet will present Why PharmaJet’s Tropis Intradermal Delivery System should be in Your Next Trial Design, on Monday, October 27, 2025, at 4:15 PM EST in the Independence Room. With support from the WHO, PATH, CDC, and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Tropis ID was developed as an alternative to needles to overcome the obstacles associated with ID delivery using the Mantoux technique. Tropis enables the full potential of vaccines and therapeutics through precise, safe, scalable, and effective ID delivery and can easily be integrated into commercial products and development projects. The presentation will highlight the benefits realized by PharmaJet’s partners when integrating Tropis at various preclinical and clinical development stages.

“Recent evidence has attracted stakeholders across all stages of pharmaceutical development to exploring how alternative administration methods can add value to their injectables,” noted Dan Mallon, Senior Vice President Corporate Development, PharmaJet. “PharmaJet is pleased to be contributing to that emerging body of evidence, most recently in collaboration on a Phase 2 oncology trial for patients with advanced melanoma.”

Refer to Instructions for Use to ensure safe injections and to review risks.

About PharmaJet

The PharmaJet mission is to improve the performance and outcomes of injectables with our enabling technology that better activates the immune system. We are committed to helping our partners realize their research and commercialization goals while making an impact on public health. PharmaJet Precision Delivery Systems™ can improve vaccine effectiveness, allow for a preferred patient and caregiver experience, and offer a proven path to commercialization. They are also safe, fast, and easy-to-use. The Stratis® System has U.S. FDA 510(k) marketing clearance, CE Mark, and WHO PQS certification to deliver medications and vaccines either intramuscularly or subcutaneously. The Tropis® System has CE Mark and WHO PQS certification for intradermal injections. They are both commercially available for global immunization programs. PharmaJet’s most recent innovation is focused on the development of new platforms optimized for self-administration of subcutaneous delivered chronic disease treatments (single-use and reusable platforms). For more information or if you are interested in partnering with PharmaJet visit https://www.pharmajet.com or contact PharmaJet here. Follow us on LinkedIn.

