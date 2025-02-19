SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Phanes Therapeutics Announces First Patient Dosed in Clinical Study of Peluntamig (PT217) in Combination with Chemotherapy

February 19, 2025 | 
2 min read

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Phanes Therapeutics, Inc. (Phanes), a clinical stage biotech company focused on innovative drug discovery and development in oncology, announced today that the first patient has been dosed in the clinical study of peluntamig (PT217) in combination with chemotherapy.

Peluntamig (PT217), a first-in-class native IgG-like bispecific antibody (bsAb) targeting DLL3 and CD47, is being developed for the treatment of patients with small cell lung cancer (SCLC) and neuroendocrine carcinoma (NEC), including neuroendocrine prostate cancer (NEPC). Peluntamig (PT217) was granted two orphan drug designations (ODD) for the treatment of SCLC and NEC, respectively, by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). It was also granted two Fast Track designations for extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC) with disease progression following platinum chemotherapy with or without a checkpoint inhibitor, and metastatic de novo or treatment-emergent neuroendocrine prostate cancer (NEPC), respectively, by the agency. Last year, Phanes entered into a clinical supply agreement with Roche to study peluntamig (PT217) in combination with Roche’s anti-PD-L1 therapy, atezolizumab.

The multi-center Phase I/II clinical trial of peluntamig (PT217) (NCT05652686), known as the SKYBRIDGE study, is currently evaluating the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and preliminary efficacy of peluntamig (PT217) in patients with advanced or refractory cancers expressing DLL3. A Phase I clinical trial of peluntamig (PT217) is also ongoing in China (CTR20242720).

ABOUT PHANES THERAPEUTICS

Phanes Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biotech company focused on innovative drug discovery and development in oncology. Currently, it is conducting three Phase I/II clinical trials, including the MORNINGSTAR study with its best-in-class monoclonal antibody (mAb) program, mavrostobart (PT199), the TWINPEAK study with spevatamig (PT886) and the SKYBRIDGE study with peluntamig (PT217). Both spevatamig and peluntamig are first-in-class bispecific antibodies and have been granted orphan drug designations as well as Fast Track designations by the FDA.

The company has built a strong pipeline by leveraging its proprietary technology platforms: PACbody®, SPECpair® and ATACCbody® to develop novel biologics that address high unmet medical needs in cancer.

For more information about Phanes Therapeutics, please visit www.phanesthera.com

For business development or media inquiries, please contact bd@phanestx.com or media@phanestx.com, respectively.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/phanes-therapeutics-announces-first-patient-dosed-in-clinical-study-of-peluntamig-pt217-in-combination-with-chemotherapy-302380460.html

SOURCE Phanes Therapeutics, Inc.

Northern California
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Job Trends
BioSpace Showcases Life Sciences Hubs in 2025 Hotbed Maps
January 21, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Chantal Dresner
Contemporary art collage of hand holding an arrow showing fall. Modern design. Copy space.
Cardiovascular disease
Tenaya Stock Crashes as Cardio Gene Therapy Delivers Underwhelming Early-Stage Data
December 18, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Contemporary art collage of hand holding an arrow showing fall. Modern design. Copy space.
Obesity
BioAge Crashes After Axing Phase II Obesity Study
December 9, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Group Of Employees Being Fired By Their Company.
Layoffs
Astellas Gene Therapies to Close Biomanufacturing Facility, Affecting About 100 Employees
September 3, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel