Pfizer Invites Shareholders to View and Listen to Webcast of April 23 Virtual 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) announced today that its shareholders and the general public are invited to access its virtual 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Thursday, April 23, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. EDT.

Shareholders can find information on accessing and registering for the virtual meeting at https://meetnow.global/PFE2026. On the day of the Annual Meeting, shareholders may begin logging into the virtual meeting platform at 8:45 a.m. EDT using either the control number found on their proxy card, voting instruction form or the notice that was previously received. Only shareholders who log into the meeting using a control number will have the ability to ask questions or vote during the live meeting. No control number is required to participate in a listen-only mode.

Registered and most beneficial shareholders can vote during the meeting by following the instructions provided on the “Rules of Conduct and Meeting Procedures” available on the virtual meeting platform. Some beneficial owners may need to get a legal proxy in advance and pre-register for the virtual meeting to vote or ask questions during the live meeting. Beneficial owners should check with their broker as to whether pre-registration is required.

Shareholders may submit questions in advance of the meeting by following the instructions provided on the “Rules of Conduct and Meeting Procedures” available on the virtual meeting platform. The deadline for submitting questions in advance of the meeting is April 21, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. EDT.

A replay of the webcast will be available on our website at https://investors.pfizer.com/Investors/news-events/default.aspx within 24 hours after the end of the live webcast and will be accessible for up to one year.

About Pfizer: Breakthroughs That Change Patients’ Lives

At Pfizer, we apply science and our global resources to bring therapies to people that extend and significantly improve their lives. We strive to set the standard for quality, safety and value in the discovery, development and manufacture of health care products, including innovative medicines and vaccines. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time. Consistent with our responsibility as one of the world's premier innovative biopharmaceutical companies, we collaborate with health care providers, governments and local communities to support and expand access to reliable, affordable health care around the world. For 175 years, we have worked to make a difference for all who rely on us. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.Pfizer.com. In addition, to learn more, please visit us on www.Pfizer.com and follow us on X at @Pfizer and @Pfizer News, LinkedIn, YouTube and like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/Pfizer.

Disclosure Notice: The webcast may include forward-looking statements about, among other things, our anticipated operating and financial performance, including financial guidance and projections, reorganizations, business plans, strategy, goals and prospects; expectations for our product pipeline (including products from completed or anticipated acquisitions), in-line products and product candidates, including anticipated regulatory submissions, data read-outs, study starts, approvals, launches, clinical trial results and other developing data, revenue contribution and projections, pricing and reimbursement, market dynamics, including demand, market size and utilization rates and growth, performance, timing and duration of exclusivity and potential benefits; the impact and potential impact of tariffs and pricing dynamics; strategic reviews; leverage and capital allocation objectives; dividends and share repurchases; plans for and prospects of our acquisitions, dispositions and other business development activities; and our ability to successfully capitalize on growth opportunities and prospects; expectations regarding manufacturing and product supply; our expectations regarding the impact of COVID-19 on our business, operations and financial results; expectations regarding the impact of or changes to existing or new government regulations, laws or executive orders; the expected seasonality of demand for certain of our products; and other statements about our business, operations and financial results, that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. A description of these risks and uncertainties can be found in Pfizer’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 and in its subsequent reports on Form 10-Q, including in the sections thereof captioned “Risk Factors” and “Forward-Looking Information and Factors That May Affect Future Results”, as well as in its subsequent reports on Form 8-K, all of which are filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov and www.pfizer.com.

The forward-looking statements in the webcast speak only as of the original date of the webcast. Pfizer assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in the webcast as the result of new information or future events or developments.

Category: Corporate, Financial

Media Contact:

PfizerMediaRelations@Pfizer.com



Investor Contact:

IR@Pfizer.com