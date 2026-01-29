SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Personalis to Participate in the BTIG 13th Annual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference

January 29, 2026 | 
1 min read

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Personalis, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSNL), a leader in advanced genomics for precision oncology, announced today that its management team will be attending the BTIG 13th Annual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference on Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at the Cliff Lodge in Snowbird, UT.



About Personalis, Inc.

At Personalis, we are transforming the active management of cancer through breakthrough personalized testing. We aim to drive a new paradigm for cancer management, guiding care from biopsy through the life of the patient. Our highly sensitive assays combine tumor-and-normal profiling with proprietary algorithms to deliver advanced insights even as cancer evolves over time. Our products are designed to detect minimal residual disease (MRD) and recurrence at the earliest timepoints, enable selection of targeted therapies based on ultra-comprehensive genomic profiling, and enhance biomarker strategy for drug development. Personalis is based in Fremont, California. To learn more, visit www.personalis.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).


Contacts

Investor Relations:
Caroline Corner
investors@personalis.com
415-202-5678

Media:
pr@personalis.com

Southern California Medtech Digital health Diagnostics Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Sunset skyline of San Diego downtown viewed from Coronado Island.
gene therapy
Advanced Therapies Week 2026: ‘Solving for Science’ and Weathering Global Complexity
January 28, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
MRI or magnetic resonance imaging of the head and brain. Close up
Insights
The New Gold Rush in Brain Science
January 22, 2026
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Jennifer Smith-Parker
Job Trends
BioSpace Reveals Fresh Design With 2026 Hotbed Maps, Highlighting Life Sciences Hubs
January 20, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Chantal Dresner
Organizing Solutions and organizer concept as a Management leadership taking charge as a leader sorting out diverse ropes into an organized patterns as a business concept for strategy and control.
FDA
JPM26: Beam, Cabaletta, More Zero In on Regulatory Alignment After Tumultuous Year
January 19, 2026
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie