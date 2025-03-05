SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

PepGen to Participate in Upcoming March 2025 Investor Conferences

March 5, 2025 | 
1 min read

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PepGen Inc. (Nasdaq: PEPG), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing the next generation of oligonucleotide therapies with the goal of transforming the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurological diseases, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:


  • Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference 2025 (Miami, FL)
    • Tuesday, March 11, 2025 at 3:00 p.m. ET, Fireside Chat
  • Stifel 2025 Virtual CNS Forum
    • Wednesday, March 19, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. ET, Fireside Chat

A webcast of each conference presentation will be available on the “Events & Presentations” page within the Investors section of the PepGen website at https://investors.pepgen.com/. Replays of the webcasts will be available on the PepGen website for 90 days following the presentation dates.

About PepGen

PepGen is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing the next generation of oligonucleotide therapies with the goal of transforming the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurological diseases. PepGen’s Enhanced Delivery Oligonucleotide (EDO) platform is founded on over a decade of research and development and leverages cell-penetrating peptides to improve the uptake and activity of conjugated oligonucleotide therapeutics. Using these EDO peptides, we are generating a pipeline of oligonucleotide therapeutic candidates designed to target the root cause of serious diseases.

For more information, please visit PepGen.com.

Contacts

Investor
Dave Borah, CFA
SVP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
dborah@pepgen.com

Media
Julia Deutsch
Lyra Strategic Advisory
Jdeutsch@lyraadvisory.com

Massachusetts Events
PepGen
