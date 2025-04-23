Parabilis Medicines to Present First Preclinical Data on ERG Degrader Program at AACR Annual Meeting

- First-in-class ERG degrader is designed to treat the 40-50% of prostate cancers displaying ERG-TMPRSS2 fusions -

- Degrader leverages ability of Helicons™ to potently bind and degrade challenging targets with no small-molecule binding sites -

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Parabilis Medicines (formerly Fog Pharmaceuticals), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to creating extraordinary medicines for people living with cancer, today announced the presentation of preclinical data on its first-in-class targeted protein degrader of ERG at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, being held April 25–30, 2025, in Chicago, Illinois.

The transcription factor ERG has been a long-recognized high-value target in prostate cancer, where ERG fusions have been implicated in 40-50% of all cases. Despite its relevance, ERG has remained undrugged by conventional inhibitors or first-generation degraders because the protein lacks small molecule binding pockets.

Parabilis’s ERG degrader overcomes this challenge by using the company’s proprietary Helicon peptide technology, which enables intracellular targeting of “flat” protein surfaces. The company’s prostate cancer franchise also includes a selective degrader of androgen receptor (AR) targeting a site outside the canonical androgen-binding site on the protein, thereby addressing a common resistance mechanism that arises in response to AR antagonist therapies. Together Parabilis’s degraders of ERG and AR could potentially provide meaningful and differentiated therapeutic approaches to treat patients with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

Full details of the poster are as follows:

Title: “Degradation of the ETS transcription factor ERG by stabilized helical peptide (Helicon™) degraders enables pharmacological validation in ERG-fusion prostate cancer models”

Abstract Number: 4246/3

Presentation Date and Time: Tuesday, April 29, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CDT

Session: New and Emerging Cancer Drug Targets

Location: Poster Section 17

About Parabilis Medicines (Formerly Fog Pharmaceuticals)

Parabilis Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to creating extraordinary medicines for people living with cancer. Through its Helicon discovery platform, Parabilis is engineering precisely tuned, stabilized helical peptide therapeutics that have the potential to unlock a large number of traditionally undruggable targets. This versatile platform enables applications for Helicons across three main areas: functional inhibitors of intracellular protein-protein interactions, targeted protein degraders, and targeted radiopharmaceuticals.

Parabilis is advancing a pipeline of first-in-class programs across these three domains, led by FOG-001, its clinical-stage β-catenin TCF4 inhibitor. Parabilis is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., and is well-capitalized, with more than $500 million raised to date from leading life sciences investors. For more information, please visit: www.parabilismed.com

Media Contact

Ten Bridge Communications

Lisa Raffensperger

lisa@tenbridgecommunications.com