Pandorum Technologies Raises US$18 Million in Series B to Advance Global Access to Programmable Tissue Regenerative Therapies

Funding accelerates clinical development and market access across the U.S., Asia, and the Middle East

BENGALURU, India & SAN CARLOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#BharatBiotech--Pandorum Technologies, a biotechnology company pioneering programmable regenerative medicine, with operations in India and the United States, has announced the closing of a US$18 million in Series B financing round, to advance the clinical development of its disease-modifying, tunable, exosome-based therapies, including Kuragenx, while scaling global manufacturing and expanding operations across the U.S., Japan, and the Middle East.

The round was led by Protons Corporate, with participation from Galentic Pharma, marquee investor Ashish Kacholia, Noblevast Advisory and Avinya Fund, Burman Family and others. Bandana Kankani, advisor and investor at Pandorum, had guided the transaction, optimizing the alignment between the investment architecture and company’s value creation.

Founded by Tuhin Bhowmick and Arun Chandru, Pandorum’s proprietary platform combines biology, engineering, and computation to develop tunable, regenerative exosome therapies that reprogram pathological tissue states, like inflammation and fibrosis, toward functional recovery.

"Just like the Ship of Theseus, the human body is constantly being rebuilt. Pandorum focuses on restoring biological memory, redefining regenerative medicine at its core,” said Dr. Tuhin Bhowmick, Co-Founder and CEO of Pandorum. “Our approach treats tissue health, disease, and degeneration as a navigational challenge within an information-constrained biological landscape,” added Dr. Tuhin. “This funding would enable us to translate breakthrough science into programmable, disease-modifying therapies, beginning with single-tissue applications and scaling to multi-tissue repair, aligned with Pandorum’s vision- to heal fast and age slow.”

“Congratulations to our team for this achievement. Regenerative medicine, particularly for corneal blindness, is a global necessity that knows no borders,” said co-founder Arun Chandru.

The clinical translation efforts are led by globally recognized clinicians, including Dr. Virender Singh Sangwan (Dr. Shroff’s Charity Eye Hospital, New Delhi), Dr. Shigeru Kinoshita (Kyoto Prefectural University of Medicine, Kyoto), and Dr. Ramez Haddadin and Dr. Satish Nadig (Northwestern Medicine, Chicago).

Pandorum has implemented a globally distributed manufacturing strategy, including a CDMO partnership with AGC Biologics (Italy) for the U.S. and European markets, and a strategic collaboration with Nucelion Therapeutics (India), a subsidiary of Bharat Biotech, to support supply across the Asia-Pacific region. The company is also exploring potential partnerships in the Middle East.

Pandorum’s primary focus is on ocular surface diseases, such as Stevens–Johnson Syndrome and Neurotrophic Keratitis, for which Kuragenx has received U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation. In addition to ophthalmology, it is expanding its tunable platform to address systemic conditions, including inflammatory and degenerative diseases affecting the lung, liver, and nervous systems.

Pandorum Technologies is a biotechnology company focused on tissue engineering and regenerative medicine. The company operates research facilities in India, and the U.S. For more information, visit www.pandorum.com

