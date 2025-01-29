SUBSCRIBE
Palisade Bio Selected for Poster Presentation at the 2025 Crohn’s & Colitis Congress

January 29, 2025 | 
1 min read

Carlsbad, CA, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palisade Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PALI) (“Palisade”, “Palisade Bio”, or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and advancing novel therapeutics for patients living with autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases, today announced that its abstract has been accepted for poster presentation at the Crohn’s & Colitis Congress being held February 6-8, 2025 in San Francisco, CA.

Details of the poster presentation are as follows:

Session: Poster and Exhibition Hall Reception
Poster Title: PALI-2108, a Colon-Specific PDE4B Inhibitor Prodrug is Activated in the Colon and Reduces Ulcerative Colitis Symptoms in an Acute Colitis DSS Mouse Model
Session Dates and Times: February 7, 2025 from 5:00 PM to 6:30 PM PST
Presentation Location: Level 1 – Exhibition Hall – Moscone West

For more information about the congress, please visit crohnscolitiscongress.org.

About Palisade Bio

Palisade Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and advancing novel therapeutics for patients living with autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases. The Company believes that by using a targeted approach with its novel therapeutics it will transform the treatment landscape. For more information, please go to www.palisadebio.com.

Investor Relations Contact
JTC Team, LLC
Jenene Thomas
908-824-0775
PALI@jtcir.com

