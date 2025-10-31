SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Pacira to Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on Thursday November 6, 2025

October 31, 2025 
1 min read

BRISBANE, Calif., Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCRX), the industry leader in its commitment to deliver innovative, non-opioid pain therapies to transform the lives of patients, today announced that it will report its third quarter financial results after the close of the U.S. markets on Thursday November 6, 2025. Following the release, the company will host a live conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET.

For listeners who wish to participate in the question and answer session via telephone, please pre-register here. All registrants will receive dial-in information and a PIN allowing them to access the live call. In addition, a live audio of the conference call will be available as a webcast. Interested parties can access the event through the “Events” page on the Pacira website at investor.pacira.com. For those unable to participate in the live call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Pacira website for approximately two weeks following the call.

About Pacira

Pacira delivers innovative, non-opioid pain therapies to transform the lives of patients. Pacira has three commercial-stage non-opioid treatments: EXPAREL® (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension), a long-acting local analgesic currently approved for infiltration, fascial plane block, and as an interscalene brachial plexus nerve block, an adductor canal nerve block, and a sciatic nerve block in the popliteal fossa for postsurgical pain management; ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension), an extended-release, intra-articular injection indicated for the management of osteoarthritis knee pain; and ioveraº®, a novel, handheld device for delivering immediate, long-acting, drug-free pain control using precise, controlled doses of cold temperature to a targeted nerve. The company is also advancing the development of PCRX-201 (enekinragene inzadenovec), a novel locally administered gene therapy with the potential to treat large prevalent diseases like osteoarthritis. To learn more about Pacira, visit www.pacira.com.

Investor Contact:

Pacira BioSciences, Inc.
Christian Pedetti, (973) 254-4387
Christian.Pedetti@pacira.com 


Northern California Earnings
Pacira Biosciences
