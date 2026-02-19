SUBSCRIBE
PacBio to Participate in the TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference

February 18, 2026 | 
1 min read

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB), a leading developer of high-quality, highly accurate sequencing solutions, announced today that management will participate in a fireside chat at TD Cowen's 46th Annual Health Care Conference on Monday, March 2, 2026, at 2:30 PM ET in Boston, MA.

A live webcast of the event can be accessed at the company’s investors page at investor.pacificbiosciences.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for at least 30 days following the event.

About PacBio

PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB) is a premier life science technology company that designs, develops, and manufactures advanced sequencing solutions to help scientists and clinical researchers resolve genetically complex problems. Our products and technologies, which include our HiFi long-read sequencing, address solutions across a broad set of research applications including human germline sequencing, plant and animal sciences, infectious disease and microbiology, oncology, and other emerging applications. For more information, please visit www.pacb.com and follow @PacBio.

PacBio products are provided for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Contacts

Investors:
ir@pacb.com

Media:
pr@pacb.com


