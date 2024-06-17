SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

PacBio

NEWS
PacBio CSO Jonas Korlach, Ph.D./Courtesy PacBio
The Integral Role of HiFi Sequencing in Discovering What Makes Us Human
Scientists recently announced the complete sequencing of the entire human genome. Biotech company PacBio - and HiFi sequencing - played a big role in this milestone.
April 16, 2022
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Hayley Shasteen
PacBio Secures $900 Million Investment to Support Gene Sequencing
Shares of Pacific Biosciences soared more than 21% in premarket trading after it was announced SB Management, a subsidiary of SoftBank Group Corp., will make an investment of $900 million into the company to support its gene sequencing research.
February 10, 2021
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Deals
Following Antitrust Concerns, Illumina and Pacific Bio Call Off $1.2 Billion Merger
The two companies cited a lengthy regulatory approval process and “continued uncertainty” of the outcome of the merger as the primary reasons behind the termination of the deal.
January 3, 2020
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Courtesy of Getty Images
Biotech Bay
The Top 5 Genome Sequencing Companies by Revenue
The gene sequencing industry has really taken off in recent years. Here’s a look at the top five genome sequencing companies, ranked by revenue.
April 17, 2019
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Franklin Carpenter
Deals
Illumina Acquires Pacific Biosciences for $1.2 Billion
The deal to acquire its rival, Pacific Biosciences, will provide Illumina with a more comprehensive sequencing test at a lower cost.
November 1, 2018
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Pharm Country
Biophysics Study Makes Exciting Advancements For The Future Of DNA Sequencing, Pacific Biosciences Reveals
September 12, 2017
 · 
1 min read
Doing it Right: The Man Who Blew Up Theranos Started His Own Medical Testing Biotech
Job Trends
Pacific Biosciences Inks Huge Lease at Revamped Bay Area Site
May 11, 2017
 · 
2 min read
PAGXXV Genomic Sequencing: New Machines, New Era for Illumina, Pacific Biosciences and Oxford Nanopore
Biotech Beach
PAGXXV Genomic Sequencing: New Machines, New Era for Illumina, Pacific Biosciences and Oxford Nanopore
January 20, 2017
 · 
3 min read
Business
What Roche’s Terminated Deal With Pacific Biosciences May Mean for Illumina
January 20, 2017
 · 
1 min read
Load More
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Business
PacBio Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results
August 7, 2024
 · 
17 min read
Press Releases
Singapore’s National Precision Medicine (NPM) programme will partner with PacBio to propel HiFi Sequencing in Southeast Asia
August 6, 2024
 · 
8 min read
Press Releases
Novogene to Power Cancer, Rare Disease, and Environmental Research with PacBio Sequencing
July 24, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
PacBio to Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on August 7, 2024
July 16, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Biotech Bay
Ambry Genetics and PacBio Announce Collaboration to Sequence Up to 7,000 Human Genomes Aimed at Providing Answers for Families Battling Rare Diseases
May 15, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Business
PacBio Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial Results
May 9, 2024
 · 
14 min read
Business
PacBio Announces Preliminary First Quarter 2024 Revenue and Updates 2024 Revenue Guidance
April 16, 2024
 · 
12 min read
Biotech Bay
PacBio Grants Equity Incentive Award to New Employee - March 22, 2024
March 22, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Biotech Bay
PacBio Announces PureTarget™ Repeat Expansion Panel, Expanding its Portfolio of End-to-End Clinical Research Solutions
March 12, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Biotech Bay
PacBio to Present at Upcoming March 2024 Investor Conferences
February 26, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Load More