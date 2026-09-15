Oxford Brain Diagnostics Appoints Healthcare AI Executive Jieun Choe as Chief Executive Officer and Board Director

Healthcare AI and life sciences executive to scale its quantitative brain biology platform and advance the future of precision brain health

OXFORD, United Kingdom, Sept. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Brain Diagnostics (OBD), a pioneer in quantitative brain biology, today announced the appointment of Jieun Choe as Chief Executive Officer and a member of its Board of Directors.

Choe joins OBD as the company enters a pivotal stage of growth. As disease-modifying therapies, blood biomarkers, and artificial intelligence reshape neurology, the need for objective measurement of brain biology has never been greater. Developed from more than a decade of pioneering research at the University of Oxford, OBD's patented Cortical Disarray Measurement (CDM®) technology transforms routine MRI into objective measures of brain microstructure, creating a new generation of imaging biomarkers that have the potential to improve diagnosis, treatment selection, disease monitoring, and therapeutic development across neurodegenerative diseases.





"Brain health is entering a new era," said Jieun Choe, Chief Executive Officer of Oxford Brain Diagnostics. "Just as genomics transformed oncology, we believe quantitative brain biology will transform neurology. As disease-modifying therapies, blood biomarkers, and AI reshape clinical care, clinicians and researchers need objective tools to measure what's happening inside the brain. Our vision is to establish quantitative brain biology as a new standard for precision brain health, enabling earlier diagnosis, more personalized treatment, and faster development of new therapies."

“Over the past decade, Oxford Brain Diagnostics has built an extraordinary scientific foundation,” said Gail Marcus, Chair of the Board of Directors. “The company is now entering a new phase focused on translating that science into clinical adoption and commercial impact. Jieun’s combination of healthcare AI, life sciences, commercial strategy, and operational leadership makes her the ideal leader to accelerate OBD’s next phase of growth.”

OBD has built significant scientific and regulatory momentum, including FDA Breakthrough Device Designation, FDA 510(k) clearance for CDM Insights®, and more than 40 scientific publications, including five studies presented at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC) 2026. The company collaborates with five of the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies developing therapies for neurodegenerative disease and is expanding adoption across healthcare providers and academic institutions.

Choe brings more than 20 years of executive leadership experience spanning healthcare technology, artificial intelligence, medical imaging, and life sciences. Most recently, she served as Chief Operating Officer of Viz.ai, where she helped scale one of healthcare’s leading AI platforms to 2,000 hospitals while expanding its pharmaceutical business. Previously, she served as Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer at Certara, where she helped shape corporate strategy and commercial growth for a global leader in model-informed drug development software used by many of the world’s leading biopharmaceutical companies.

Choe succeeds Steven Chance, DPhil, who will serve as Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, leading OBD’s scientific vision, research, and technology innovation.

“When we founded Oxford Brain Diagnostics, our ambition was to make previously invisible changes in the brain measurable to improve clinical care and therapeutic development,” said Dr. Steven Chance, Founder and Chief Scientific Officer. “After more than a decade of scientific research and regulatory validation, our technology has reached the point where it can make a meaningful impact. Jieun is exactly the right person to now lead the translation from that foundation into broad clinical adoption and commercial impact, and I look forward to working alongside her as we build the next chapter of OBD.”

About Oxford Brain Diagnostics

Oxford Brain Diagnostics (OBD) is advancing a new approach to quantitative brain biology to improve how neurodegenerative disease is assessed. Developed at the University of Oxford and supported by 40+ scientific publications, OBD’s patented Cortical Disarray Measurement (CDM®) technology uses advanced MRI to objectively measure brain microstructure. The technology supports earlier detection and differential diagnosis, patient characterization, treatment monitoring, and therapeutic development. OBD’s first clinical product is FDA-cleared, and its technology is used in collaboration with leading healthcare providers, academic institutions, and global pharmaceutical companies.

For more information, visit www.oxfordbraindiagnostics.com.

Media Contact

media@oxfordbraindiagnostics.com

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