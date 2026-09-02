Owkin to License K Pro AI Scientist and Multimodal Oncology and Immunology Data to Boehringer Ingelheim

NEW YORK & PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Owkin, the agentic AI company striving to transform drug discovery and development for biopharma, today announced a license agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim for K Pro, Owkin’s AI Scientist, together with multimodal patient data, aiming to speed up the discovery process across multiple indications in oncology and immunology.

This agreement builds upon an initial pilot undertaken by Owkin with Boehringer in 2025. In that pilot Owkin delivered deep spatial insights into the tumor microenvironment of a gene target through its MOSAIC dataset.

Under the new agreement, Owkin will license multimodal oncology data to Boehringer and will generate new multimodal data in immunology. Owkin licenses, sources and generates multimodal patient data in collaboration with its global patient data network.

Boehringer Ingelheim’s teams will access and analyze this data through K Pro, which provides a single environment to interrogate data and run reproducible analyses. K Pro’s reasoning capabilities support human-led analysis and self-driven campaigns for hypothesis generation, testing and prioritization.

“This agreement between Owkin and Boehringer Ingelheim shows how cutting-edge AI has the potential to enable data-driven pharmaceutical research,” said Thomas Clozel, CEO and co-founder of Owkin. “We believe the next decade of drug development will be defined by access to deep multimodal patient data and to AI Scientists - like K Pro - capable of reasoning over that data.”

About Owkin

Owkin is an agentic AI company pioneering Biological Artificial Superintelligence to solve problems in biology too challenging for human researchers alone.

Owkin builds K Pro - an AI scientist that works alongside pharmaceutical research teams to power discovery and strategic decision-making. K Pro autonomously orchestrates a suite of AI skills and tools to decode complex biology and accelerate research, with scientists shaping every hypothesis, decision, and discovery.

K Pro is built on Owkin’s unrivalled multimodal patient data network, state-of-the-art AI for biology, and a decade of experience working hand-in-hand with pharmaceutical partners.

Alistair Jennings - alistair.jennings@owkin.com