ŌURA and LillyDirect to Expand Support for People Using GLP-1 Therapies with New Tools and Savings Options

Collaboration brings makers of leading GLP-1 medicines together with a category-defining wearable company to help support people managing obesity or diabetes

SAN FRANCISCO & INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ŌURA, maker of the world’s most trusted smart ring, Oura Ring, and LillyDirect, Eli Lilly and Company’s digital health platform designed to connect people living with chronic conditions to the care, support, and prescribed medicines they need, today announced a collaboration enabling savings on the Oura Ring sizing kit. The companies will coordinate to improve access to prescribed treatment and integrated behavioral support tools that complement prescribed GLP-1 treatments.

Through the collaboration, LillyDirect customers will be eligible to receive a free Oura Ring sizing kit. The effort is part of a shared healthcare strategy that builds bridges across pharmaceutical companies and technology companies, helping to foster a digital health ecosystem that empowers patients to adopt healthy daily habits in line with clinical guidance for FDA-approved medicines.

"At Lilly, we're thinking about what patients need throughout their entire care journey, not just at the point of prescription but in the daily moments that shape long-term success," said Jennifer Mazur, senior vice president of U.S. LillyDirect and Consumer Services, Eli Lilly and Company. "This is about building a more complete ecosystem around the patient."

Over half of Oura Members identify as having obesity or being overweight, and tens of thousands already log their GLP-1 therapy use in the app—a number expected to climb as these medicines become more widely available, with global adoption projected to exceed 100 million people by 2030.

A Broader Ecosystem of Care for People on GLP-1 Therapies

Oura Ring and the Oura App provide continuous, biometric tracking across Sleep, Readiness, Activity, and other key physiological signals. Last month, Oura introduced GLP-1 Insights, a dedicated companion experience designed to support people using GLP-1 therapy by combining biometric data with GLP-1-specific context to deliver a more holistic view of progress and overall health.

“As more people use GLP-1 therapies, there’s an opportunity to better support the day-to-day habits that influence outcomes,” said Ricky Bloomfield, MD, chief medical officer at Oura. “By integrating daily habits with real-time biometric insights, we can offer a more connected and personalized approach to support lasting results—not just in weight on the scale, but in how people feel and function every day.”

About LillyDirect

LillyDirect is a digital health platform designed to connect people living with chronic conditions to the care, support, and prescribed medicines they need. The platform brings together disease specific resources, access to independent healthcare providers, and convenient pharmacy services to help patients navigate their care. Prescription fulfillment through LillyDirect is open to all U.S. healthcare providers licensed to prescribe Lilly medicines and is listed as a pharmacy option in all major electronic health records (EHR) systems. To learn more about LillyDirect, please visit: LillyDirect.lilly.com.

About ŌURA:

ŌURA delivers personalized health data, insights, and daily guidance with Oura Ring, the leading smart ring that helps you live healthier, longer. Guided by a mission to shift healthcare from sick care to prevention, Oura supports millions of members worldwide across sleep, activity, stress, readiness, women’s health, and heart health. Scientifically validated against medical gold standards, the lightweight Oura Ring tracks 50+ health metrics continuously, empowering both individuals and thousands of research teams, healthcare providers, and organizations. With 1,200+ partners across wellness and medicine, Oura is advancing the future of preventative health.

Founded in Finland in 2013, ŌURA is headquartered in San Francisco with E.U. headquarters in Oulu, Finland.

Oura Ring is not a medical device and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, monitor, or prevent medical conditions or illnesses.

press@ouraring.com