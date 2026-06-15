Kori Wallace serves as the vice president of clinical development for AbbVie Immunology, where she creates and implements the strategic vision for the organization’s portfolio of assets ranging from pre-IND to post-marketing stages. With a dual background in clinical pediatrics and immunology research, Wallace is responsible for setting aggressive therapeutic area strategies that drive assets from early discovery through successful commercialization. Her leadership is defined by a focus on innovation, including the evaluation of internal pipeline opportunities and external licensing partnerships, as well as the implementation of state-of-the-art technologies to increase R&D productivity. In her tenure, Wallace has overseen multiple submissions and approvals for Skyrizi, Rinvoq and Humira. Wallace holds an MD and Ph.D. in immunology from the University of Virginia, attended UCLA for pediatric residency and conducted postdoctoral research at the Cedars Sinai IBD Research Institute. A prolific researcher, she has published in top-tier journals including JAMA, NEJM and The Lancet.