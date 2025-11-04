Orum Therapeutics Announces Presentation of Preclinical Data for ORM-1153 at the 2025 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting

BOSTON & DAEJEON, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ADC--Orum Therapeutics (“Orum” or the “Company”) (KRX: 475830), a public biotechnology company pioneering the field of degrader-antibody conjugates (DACs), today announced that preclinical data for ORM-1153, a CD123-targeting DAC with a GSPT1-degrading payload, have been selected for presentation at the upcoming 67th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, taking place December 6 to 9, 2025, in Orlando, Florida.

The presentation will feature data from preclinical studies of ORM-1153, a novel CD123-targeting DAC designed to deliver Orum’s proprietary GSPT1-degrading payload, SMol006, selectively into cancer cells to achieve targeted protein degradation and antitumor activity in acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The results support further investigation of ORM-1153 as a potential therapeutic option for AML and other CD123-positive hematologic malignancies, including those with TP53-mutant status.

Details of the ASH 2025 Presentation

Title: ORM-1153: A CD123-Targeting Degrader Antibody Conjugate with GSPT1-Degrading Payload Exhibits Potent Preclinical Antitumor Activity in Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Session: 604. Molecular Pharmacology and Drug Resistance: Myeloid Neoplasms: Poster III

Session Type: Poster Presentation

Session Date and Time: December 8, 2025, from 6 pm to 8 pm ET

Location: Orange County Convention Center (OCCC), West Halls B3-B4

Abstract Number: 5051

About Orum’s TPD²® Approach

Orum’s unique Dual-Precision Targeted Protein Degradation (TPD²®) approach builds novel targeted protein degraders combined with the precise cell delivery mechanisms of antibodies to generate innovative, first-in-class, cell-selective TPDs for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. Orum has developed new targeted protein degrader payloads to specifically degrade an intracellular target protein within cancer cells via the E3 ubiquitin ligase pathway. Conjugated to antibodies, the payloads are designed to be delivered specifically to target cells and precisely degrade the intracellular target protein of interest.

About Orum Therapeutics

Orum Therapeutics is a public biotech pioneering the development of cell-specific, targeted protein degraders (TPD²®) with the precision of antibody targeting to develop the next generation of degrader antibody conjugates (DACs) for oncology and beyond. The company is advancing its GSPT1-directed TPD² programs and developing novel degrader payloads to expand the potential of targeted protein degradation. Orum's novel targeted protein degrader payloads are designed to selectively degrade key intracellular proteins, offering a highly targeted approach to treating difficult-to-treat diseases. Orum is located in Lexington, MA, US, and Daejeon, South Korea. For more info, visit www.orumrx.com.

Orum Therapeutics Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the current expectations and beliefs of Orum Therapeutics, Inc. (“Orum”). Statements in this release regarding matters that are not historical facts, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the potential for ORM-1153 to advance beyond the preclinical stage and the types of malignancies for which it might serve as a therapeutic option are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this release and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the uncertainty of success in research and development activities; competition from alternative therapies; and risks related to the recruitment and retention of key employees, fluctuating markets and economic conditions, and future fundraising. The forward-looking statements in this presentation speak only as of the date of this release, and Orum undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of the statements. Orum cautions investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release.

Corporate: IR/PR, Orum Therapeutics, media@orumrx.com

Media: Jessica Yingling, Ph.D., President, Little Dog Communications Inc., jessica@litldog.com