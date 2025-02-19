SUBSCRIBE
Oruka Therapeutics to Present at Multiple March Investor Conferences

February 19, 2025 | 
MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (“Oruka”) (Nasdaq: ORKA), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing novel biologics designed to set a new standard for the treatment of chronic skin diseases including plaque psoriasis, today announced presentations at the following upcoming investor conferences:

TD Cowen’s 45th Annual Health Care Conference
Date: Tuesday, March 4th, 2025
Time: 10:30AM ET

Leerink Global Healthcare Conference
Date: Wednesday, March 12th, 2025
Time: 8:40AM ET

A webcast and replay of Oruka’s presentation will be available on the Oruka investor events website at https://ir.orukatx.com/news-events/events-presentations.

About Oruka Therapeutics

Oruka Therapeutics is developing novel biologics designed to set a new standard for the treatment of chronic skin diseases. Oruka’s mission is to offer patients suffering from chronic skin diseases like plaque psoriasis the greatest possible freedom from their condition by achieving high rates of complete disease clearance with dosing as infrequently as once or twice a year. Oruka is advancing a proprietary portfolio of potentially best-in-class antibodies that were engineered by Paragon Therapeutics and target the core mechanisms underlying plaque psoriasis and other dermatologic and inflammatory diseases. For more information, visit www.orukatx.com and follow Oruka on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:
Alan Lada
(650)-606-7911
alan.lada@orukatx.com

