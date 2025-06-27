FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE





Orphalan Partners with MAP International and the Wilson Disease Association to Provide

Life-Changing Medicine to Underserved Communities

Paris, France —27, June, 2025— Orphalan SA, a global pharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases, is partnering with MAP International and the Wilson Disease Association (WDA) to provide Cuvrior® (trientine tetrahydrochloride) to patients with Wilson Disease in developing countries. Through this partnership, Orphalan will donate a supply of Cuvrior® to MAP International, a global humanitarian health organization with over 70 years of experience distributing critical medicines to communities in need.

This philanthropic collaboration represents a significant step toward making Cuvrior® more accessible to patients with Wilson disease in underserved regions of the world. Wilson disease is a rare genetic disorder characterized by excessive accumulation of copper in the body, which can lead to serious liver and neurological complications if left untreated. Cuvrior®, an oral copper chelator, was FDA-approved in 2022 for maintenance therapy in adults. It offers twice-day dosing and is room temperature stable.

“Our mission has always been to ensure that no patient is left behind because of where they live,” said Dmitry Paramonov, U.S. President. “By working with MAP International, we are expanding our reach to improve the lives of people with Wilson Disease in parts of the world where treatment options are limited or non-existent.”

MAP International, a global non-profit humanitarian organization, will leverage its broad network of nonprofit partners and health providers to ensure timely and safe delivery of Cuvrior® to patients in need. “We’re proud to partner with Orphalan to deliver Cuvrior® to people living with Wilson Disease in communities where treatment is often inaccessible,” said Chris Palombo, President and CEO of MAP International. “As a room-temperature tablet, Cuvrior® overcomes one of the biggest challenges of traditional therapies that require refrigeration—making it a lifesaving solution for patients in remote or resource-limited areas around the world.”

The Wilson Disease Association, a U.S. based patient advocacy organization, will handle requests from doctors and patients and will verify eligibility. “For more than 20 years we have partnered with MAP International to facilitate access to essential medicines for patients in need of treatment. We look forward to extending our working relationship with Orphalan to assist more patients facing barriers to treatment,” said Rhonda Rowland, President of the Wilson Disease Association (WDA).

This initiative affirms Orphalan’s commitment to global health equity and its ongoing investment in rare disease communities worldwide. Supplies of Cuvrior® donated to MAP International are now available for shipment to patients in need globally, who otherwise would not have access to this life-changing medication. For more information about program eligibility, please email WDA at support@wilsonsdisease.org.

About Orphalan

Orphalan is a privately owned international pharmaceutical company that develops and delivers innovative therapies for people living with rare and debilitating diseases. Founded in 2011, Orphalan launched its first product for Wilson Disease in Europe in 2015 and has since expanded globally. Orphalan’s trientine tetrahydrochloride product is available in more than 20 countries, branded as Cuvrior® in the United States, ‘Ke Pei Ou’ in China and Cuprior® in EU, the UK, Saudi Arabia, Switzerland, Columbia and New Zealand. For more information, visit www.orphalan.com and follow us on Linkedin.

About MAP International

MAP International is a leading global non-profit humanitarian organization whose goal is to provide medicine for all people. With a strong legacy of humanitarian service spanning over 70 years, MAP International continues to evolve and innovate in its mission to make the world a better place for everyone across the globe. Visit MAP.org for more.

About the Wilson Disease Association

The Wilson Disease Association (WDA) is the only U.S.-based nonprofit dedicated to supporting people affected by Wilson disease worldwide. WDA funds research, educates patients and caregivers, and raises awareness among the public and medical professionals. Its vision is to unmask the challenges of Wilson disease and unleash the promise of a cure. Learn more at www.wilsondisease.org.



For more information, please contact:

Géraldine van den Broek, Head of Corporate & BD

Tel: +33 (0)1 42 49 82 64

info@orphalan.com