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ORIC® Pharmaceuticals Announces Three Presentations at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2026

July 20, 2026 | 
2 min read

Enozertinib poster presentation to highlight data from an ongoing Phase 1b trial in first-line EGFR atypical NSCLC

Rinzimetostat trial-in-progress poster presentation to highlight the ongoing Himalayas-1 Phase 3 study design in patients with mCRPC previously treated with abiraterone

Rinzimetostat ePoster to highlight data supporting its potential to enhance AR signaling and restrict lineage plasticity in mCRPC

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and SAN DIEGO, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ORIC), a clinical stage oncology company focused on developing and commercializing treatments that address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance, today announced three poster presentations at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2026, taking place October 23-27, 2026, in Madrid, Spain.

Poster presentation details:

Title:Enozertinib (ORIC-114), a Brain Penetrant, Highly Selective EGFR Inhibitor, in Treatment-Naive Metastatic NSCLC with EGFR Atypical Mutations
Presentation Number:2627P
Session Date & Time:Monday, October 26, 2026; 12:00 – 12:45 p.m. CET
Session Title: Metastatic NSCLC
  
Title:Rinzimetostat, an Allosteric PRC2 Inhibitor Combined With Darolutamide: A Global Phase 3 Study in mCRPC Patients Previously Treated With Abiraterone Acetate (Himalayas-1)
Presentation Number:2303TiP
Session Date & Time:Friday, October 23, 2026; 3:15 – 4:00 p.m. CEST
Session Title:Metastatic Prostate Cancer
  
Title:Rinzimetostat, a Next-Generation PRC2 Inhibitor, Enhances Luminal Fate and AR Signaling While Restricting Lineage Plasticity in Preclinical Models and Demonstrates Mechanistic
Proof-of-Concept in Samples From Patients with mCRPC
Presentation Number:1128eP
Session Title: Developmental Therapeutics
  

Full abstracts will be available for public viewing via the ESMO Congress website on October 19, 2026.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
ORIC Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving patients’ lives by Overcoming Resistance In Cancer. ORIC’s clinical stage product candidates include (1) rinzimetostat, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 (PRC2) via the EED subunit, being developed for prostate cancer, and (2) enozertinib, a brain-penetrant inhibitor targeting EGFR exon 20 insertion and EGFR atypical mutations, being developed for NSCLC. ORIC has offices in South San Francisco and San Diego, California. For more information, please go to www.oricpharma.com, and follow us on X or LinkedIn.

Contact:
Dominic Piscitelli, Chief Financial Officer
dominic.piscitelli@oricpharma.com
info@oricpharma.com


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