Organon To Present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

JERSEY CITY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Organon (NYSE: OGN), announced today that Kevin Ali, Chief Executive Officer, and Matthew Walsh, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 13th, 2025, at 3:45 p.m. PT.





Investors, analysts, members of the media and the general public are invited to listen to a live audio webcast of the presentation at:

https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/healthcare25/sessions/58328-organon/webcast?gpu_only=true&kiosk=true

About Organon

Organon is an independent global healthcare company with a mission to help improve the health of women throughout their lives. Organon’s diverse portfolio offers more than 60 medicines and products in women’s health, biosimilars, and a large franchise of established medicines across a range of therapeutic areas. In addition to Organon’s current products, the company invests in innovative solutions and research to drive future growth opportunities in women’s health and biosimilars. Organon is also pursuing opportunities to collaborate with biopharmaceutical partners and innovators who look to commercialize their products by leveraging Organon’s scale and agile presence in fast growing international markets.

Organon has geographic scope with significant reach, world-class commercial capabilities, and approximately 10,000 employees with headquarters located in Jersey City, New Jersey.

For more information, visit http://www.organon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter) and Facebook.

