Orbus Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation of Updated Results With Blinded Independent Central Review from the Phase 3 STELLAR Clinical Trial at the Society for Neuro-Oncology Annual Meeting

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orbus Therapeutics, Inc., a private pharmaceutical company, today announced it will present updated results from the Phase 3 STELLAR trial investigating eflornithine at the Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO) Annual Meeting being held November 19-23, 2025 in Honolulu, HI. Eflornithine is a novel cytostatic agent that irreversibly inhibits ornithine decarboxylase, a key enzyme in mammalian polyamine biosynthesis that is up-regulated in certain types of cancer.

SNO presentation information:

Title: Updated results of Phase 3 STELLAR trial: Eflornithine improves overall survival and blinded independent central review determined progression free survival in patients with recurrent WHO 2021 grade 3 IDH-mutant astrocytoma

Date and Time: Saturday, November 22, 2025, 11:09 a.m.–11:14 a.m.

Session Name: Clinical Trial Abstracts - Session II

Presenter: Howard Colman, MD, PhD, FAAN, the Jon M. Huntsman Presidential Chair in Neuro-Oncology at the Huntsman Cancer Institute at the University of Utah

Abstract Number: CTNI-58

Location: Hawaii Convention Center, Lili'u Theater 310

About Eflornithine

Eflornithine is a novel cytostatic agent that irreversibly inhibits ornithine decarboxylase, a key enzyme in mammalian polyamine biosynthesis that is upregulated in certain types of cancer. Eflornithine has been granted Orphan Drug Designation and Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the treatment of patients with anaplastic glioma by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and has also been granted Orphan Medicinal Product status for the treatment of glioma by the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) at the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

About Orbus Therapeutics

Orbus Therapeutics Inc. is a late-stage, private biopharmaceutical company that is dedicated to developing products that treat rare diseases for which there are few, if any, effective therapies. The Company’s lead product candidate, eflornithine, has completed one Phase 3 clinical study in patients with recurrent anaplastic astrocytoma, a rare form of central nervous system cancer. For more information, please visit the Company's website at http://www.orbustherapeutics.com.

CONTACT: Contact Information: Jason Levin jason.levin@orbustherapeutics.com Media: Kelli Perkins kelli@redhousecomms.com