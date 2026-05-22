OPTIMA Trial Results to Be Presented at ASCO Provide New Evidence Supporting Prosigna-Guided Chemotherapy Decisions in Breast Cancer

Additional Data from ENZAMET Study Show How Decipher Can Help Metastatic Prostate Cancer Patients Avoid Unnecessary Treatment and Enable More Personalized Care

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$VCYT #ASCO26--Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCYT), a leading cancer diagnostics company, announced today that data from two significant phase III clinical trials using its Prosigna Breast and Decipher Prostate tests will be presented at the 2026 ASCO Annual Meeting in Chicago, taking place May 29 – June 2. The OPTIMA and ENZAMET trial presentations are expected to provide practice-changing evidence demonstrating how Veracyte’s genomic tests can guide treatment decisions in both early-stage breast cancer and metastatic prostate cancer.

The OPTIMA study is a prospective, randomized trial led by University College London (UCL) and supported by the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR). The study enrolled more than 4,400 patients and was designed to address a key clinical question: which patients would benefit from chemotherapy, and which may be able to safely avoid it, and its long-term toxicities. The study results demonstrating how the Prosigna test can guide adjuvant chemotherapy decisions in patients with high-risk breast cancer will be presented by Dr. Rob Stein of UCL and OPTIMA Trial Chief Investigator, on Saturday, May 30 during the breast cancer session.

"The OPTIMA trial results represent a major milestone in precision breast oncology and will provide Level 1A evidence supporting Prosigna-guided treatment decisions," said Kelly Marcom, M.D., Veracyte’s medical director, Breast Cancer. "These findings have the potential to transform how clinicians treat a large population of patients with breast cancer, helping them to personalize their patient’s treatment choices using the genomic insights that the Prosigna test provides."

The ENZAMET trial is an international, prospective, randomized study conducted by the Australian and New Zealand Urogenital and Prostate Cancer Trials Group (ANZUP). Dr. Christopher Sweeney of South Australian Immunogenomics Cancer Institute, Adelaide University, will present data on Saturday, May 30 during the Genitourinary Cancer session on Decipher Prostate’s ability to predict treatment benefit with the chemotherapy docetaxel in metastatic, hormone-sensitive prostate cancer. The independent analysis evaluated how the Decipher test can help identify which patients are most likely to benefit from treatment intensification with triplet therapy (docetaxel to standard of cancer hormonal therapy).

"Together, these studies provide practice-changing evidence supporting the use of Veracyte’s tests in guiding treatment decisions across cancer types," said Phillip Febbo, M.D., Veracyte’s chief scientific and medical officer. "In practice, this means clinicians can more confidently match treatment intensity to individual patient risk, helping ensure the right level of care while avoiding unnecessary treatment and its side effects, for both breast and prostate cancer patients."

Additional research to be presented at ASCO supports the company's mission to transform cancer care for patients all over the world.

Oral Presentations at ASCO 2026 Annual Meeting

Title: First results from the OPTIMA phase III randomized non-inferiority trial of test-directed chemotherapy in patients with high clinical risk ER-positive HER2-negative early breast cancer Presenter: Robert Stein, PhD, MBBChir, FRC, National Institute for Health Research University College London Hospitals Biomedical Research Centre Session Title: Breast Cancer—Local/Regional/Adjuvant Date/Time : Saturday, May 30, 2026, 1:15 PM CT Location: Hall B1

First results from the OPTIMA phase III randomized non-inferiority trial of test-directed chemotherapy in patients with high clinical risk ER-positive HER2-negative early breast cancer

Title : Clinico-Transcriptomic Risk Stratification to Guide Abiraterone Treatment Intensification in High-Risk Prostate Cancer: A Combined Analysis of NRG/RTOG 9202, 9413, 9902, and 0521 Presenter: Krishnan R Patel, MD, MHS, Radiation Oncology Branch, National Cancer Institute, NIH Session Title: Genitourinary Cancer—Prostate, Testicular, and Penile Date/Time : Saturday, May 30, 2026, 3:00 PM CT Location: Hall D1

: Clinico-Transcriptomic Risk Stratification to Guide Abiraterone Treatment Intensification in High-Risk Prostate Cancer: A Combined Analysis of NRG/RTOG 9202, 9413, 9902, and 0521

Title: Assessment of the ability of Decipher Prostate Genomic Classifier (DGC) >0.85 to identify patients who benefit from adding docetaxel (DOC) to androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) plus enzalutamide (ENZ): Level 1B evidence from the ENZAMET study Presenter: Christopher Sweeney, MBBS, South Australian Immunogenomics Cancer Institute, Adelaide University Session Title: Genitourinary Cancer—Prostate, Testicular, and Penile Date/Time : Saturday, May 30, 2026, 3:12 PM CT Location: Hall D1

Assessment of the ability of Decipher Prostate Genomic Classifier (DGC) >0.85 to identify patients who benefit from adding docetaxel (DOC) to androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) plus enzalutamide (ENZ): Level 1B evidence from the ENZAMET study

Title: Genomic classifier–driven NCCN risk reclassification to track distinct transcriptomic signatures in early prostate cancer Presenter: Daniel Keizman, MD, Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center, Israel Session Title: Genitourinary Cancer—Prostate, Testicular, and Penile Date/Time : Sunday, May 31, 2026, 4:36 PM CT Location: Hall D1

Genomic classifier–driven NCCN risk reclassification to track distinct transcriptomic signatures in early prostate cancer

Additional Posters at ASCO

Abstract #1660 | Poster bd #578: Titled: Practice patterns and outcomes by genomic risk in octogenarians with high-risk localized prostate cancer: a national real-world data analysis. Presenter: James Janopaul-Naylor – Saturday May 30, 2026 at 9:00 AM CDT, Hall A

Titled: Practice patterns and outcomes by genomic risk in octogenarians with high-risk localized prostate cancer: a national real-world data analysis. Presenter: James Janopaul-Naylor – Saturday May 30, 2026 at 9:00 AM CDT, Hall A Abstract #4619 | Poster bd #98: Titled: Neoadjuvant sacituzumab govitecan in patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer: Final results and biomarker analyses of the SURE-01 trial. Presenter: Brigida A. Maiorano – Sunday, May 31, 2026 at 9:00 AM CDT, Hall A

Titled: Neoadjuvant sacituzumab govitecan in patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer: Final results and biomarker analyses of the SURE-01 trial. Presenter: Brigida A. Maiorano – Sunday, May 31, 2026 at 9:00 AM CDT, Hall A Abstract #5114 | Poster bd #209: Titled: Assessing the Clinical and Biological Associations Between Artera Multimodal Artificial Intelligence (MMAI) and Decipher Genomic Classifier (GC) in Localized Prostate Cancer (PCa). Presenter: Boon Hao Hong – Sunday, May 31, 2026 at 9:00 AM CDT, Hall A

Titled: Assessing the Clinical and Biological Associations Between Artera Multimodal Artificial Intelligence (MMAI) and Decipher Genomic Classifier (GC) in Localized Prostate Cancer (PCa). Presenter: Boon Hao Hong – Sunday, May 31, 2026 at 9:00 AM CDT, Hall A Abstract #4617 | Poster bd #96: Titled: Molecular characterization of residual disease post-neoadjuvant sacituzumab govitecan (SG), pembrolizumab, or their combination in patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC). Presenter: Andrea Necchi – Sunday, May 31, 2026 at 9:00 AM CDT, Hall A

For more information, stop by Veracyte’s booth #13069 at the ASCO Annual Meeting or visit the company’s website here.

About Veracyte

Veracyte (Nasdaq: VCYT) is a global diagnostics company with a vision to transform cancer care for patients around the world. The company’s molecular tests assess the unique biology of each patient’s tumor to help clinicians answer essential questions about cancer care. Veracyte’s Diagnostics Platform combines broad genomic and clinical data, advanced bioinformatics and AI, and a powerful evidence-generation engine to support continued innovation and pipeline development. The company’s portfolio includes the Afirma® Genomic Sequencing Classifier test, Decipher® Bladder Genomic Classifier test, Decipher® Prostate Genomic Classifier test, Prosigna® Breast Risk of Recurrence test, and the TrueMRD™ Monitoring Test for MIBC. For more information, visit Veracyte’s website or follow the company on LinkedIn or X (Twitter).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward‑looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the potential clinical utility, impact, and benefits of Veracyte’s Prosigna Breast Risk of Recurrence (ROR) test and Decipher Prostate test; the ability of these tests to guide treatment decisions in both early‑stage breast cancer and metastatic prostate cancer, including identifying patients who may benefit from or avoid certain therapies or treatment intensification; and the extent to which data from the OPTIMA and ENZAMET trials may be considered practice‑changing or influence clinical decision‑making. Forward‑looking statements can be identified by words such as: “appears,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “expect,” “believe,” “should,” “may,” “will,” “enable,” “positioned,” “offers,” “designed,” “ultimately,” and similar references to future periods. Actual results may differ materially from those projected or suggested in any forward‑looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from our predictions. Additional factors that may impact these forward‑looking statements can be found under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10‑K filed on February 26, 2026 and our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10‑Q. Copies of these documents, when available, may be found in the Investors section of our website at https://investor.veracyte.com. These forward‑looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, we specifically disclaim any obligation to update these forward‑looking statements or reasons why actual results might differ, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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