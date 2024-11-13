Opna Bio Announces 2024 ASH Presentations Highlighting Interim Data from Phase 1 Combo Study of BET Inhibitor OPN-2853 with Ruxolitinib in Myelofibrosis, and Promising Preclinical Data with EP300/CBP Bromodomain Inhibitor OPN-6602 in Multiple Myeloma

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Opna Bio, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel oncology therapeutics, announced today that two abstracts have been accepted for poster presentations at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) annual meeting, taking place Dec 7-10, 2024 in San Diego. The presentations will highlight data from Opna’s lead clinical programs, OPN-2853 and OPN-6602.





The data presentations will include an interim analysis of the ongoing Phase 1 study of OPN-2853, a bromodomain and extra-terminal motif (BET) inhibitor being tested in combination with ruxolitinib, a Janus kinase 1/2 (JAK1/2) inhibitor, in patients with myelofibrosis who are no longer responding to ruxolitinib alone. The study is testing the hypothesis that a continuous daily dosing regimen of oral agents will reduce disease burden. This investigator-initiated study is led by Professor Adam Mead at the University of Oxford through a collaboration with Cancer Research UK (CRUK) and is run through the Cancer Research UK Clinical Trials Unit at the University of Birmingham. As of February 2024, 16 patients have been enrolled at different dose levels. Encouraging levels of spleen reduction, with minimal toxicities and adverse events, have been observed thus far.

A second presentation features preclinical data with OPN-6602, an oral, small molecule inhibitor of the E1A binding protein (EP300) and CREB-binding protein (CBP) currently being tested in a Phase 1 trial in multiple myeloma (MM). In human-derived MM models, OPN-6602 suppresses tumor growth, while downregulating key MM driving genes, with synergistic effects observed in combination with dexamethasone, pomalidomide and mezigdomide.

“We are excited about the upcoming data disclosures at ASH. Both OPN-2853 and OPN-6602 were intentionally designed to have a high C-max and short half-life. This distinct pharmacokinetic profile allows for continuous daily dosing that potentially results in a lower incidence of toxicities and improved efficacy,” said Gideon Bollag, PhD, chief scientific officer of Opna Bio.

Investigator-sponsored study

Title: “PROMise Trial: Interim analysis of PROMise, a clinical study combining the BET inhibitor OPN-2853 with ruxolitinib in patients with advanced myelofibrosis experiencing an inadequate response to ruxolitinib”

Publication Number: 3186

Session Name: 634. Myeloproliferative Syndromes: Clinical and Epidemiological: Poster II

Date and Time: December 8th, 6-8 PM

Presenter: Adam Mead, PhD, Professor of Haematology, Radcliffe Department of Medicine, CRUK Senior Cancer Research Fellow

Opna-sponsored research

Title: “OPN-6602, an Orally Bioavailable EP300/CBP Bromodomain Inhibitor, Targets Multiple Myeloma Through Suppression of IRF4 and MYC”

Publication Number: 1908

Session Name: 651. Multiple Myeloma and Plasma Cell Dyscrasias: Basic and Translational: Poster I

Date and Time: December 7th, 5:30 – 7:30 PM

Presenter: Bernice Matusow, MS, Director, Preclinical Development, Opna Bio

About Opna Bio

Opna Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel oncology therapeutics. The company’s broad portfolio targets multiple drivers of cancer, including a novel oncology discovery program focused on the fragile-X multifunctional RNA-binding protein (FMRP) and a diversified pipeline of promising oncology assets. The Opna team has a proven track record of scientific expertise and commercial value creation, having advanced multiple FDA-approved drugs to market. Opna’s lead clinical compounds include OPN-2853, a potentially best-in-class BET bromodomain inhibitor, being evaluated in patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib, and OPN-6602, a dual EP300/CBP inhibitor, currently being studied in a first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial in multiple myeloma patients. For more information, please visit opnabio.com.

