Oncocyte to Participate in 24th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

IRVINE, Calif., April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncocyte Corp. (Nasdaq: OCX), a leading diagnostics technology company, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Josh Riggs and Chief Financial Officer Andrea James will attend the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference, taking place from April 7-10, 2025. In addition, CEO Josh Riggs will participate in a fireside chat at the conference.

During the event, Josh and Andrea will discuss Oncocyte’s innovative diagnostic technologies and will highlight the company’s progress toward commercializing a regulated organ transplant rejection monitoring test kit. The company is pursuing a market-disruptive approach, positioning Oncocyte to lead the way in advancing transplant monitoring solutions.

Investors wishing to attend the virtual fireside chat or schedule one-on-one meetings are encouraged to reach out to their Needham sales representative to express interest.

Event: 24th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

Dates: April 7-10, 2025

Oncocyte Fireside Chat: April 7, 2025, 3:45 PM (ET)

Location: Virtual

For more information about Oncocyte and its products, please visit www.oncocyte.com .

About Oncocyte

Oncocyte is a diagnostics technology company. The Company’s tests are designed to help provide clarity and confidence to physicians and their patients. VitaGraft™ is a clinical blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test. GraftAssure™ is a research use only (RUO) blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test. DetermaIO™ is a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies. DetermaCNI™ is a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients.

For more information about our products, please visit the following web pages:

VitaGraft Kidney™ - https://oncocyte.com/vitagraft-kidney/

VitaGraft Liver™ - https://oncocyte.com/vitagraft-liver/

GraftAssure™ - https://oncocyte.com/graftassure/

DetermaIO™ - https://oncocyte.com/determa-io/

DetermaCNI™ - https://oncocyte.com/determa-cni/

VitaGraft™, GraftAssure™, DetermaIO™, and DetermaCNI™ are trademarks of Oncocyte Corporation.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements that are not historical fact (including, but not limited to statements that contain words such as “will,” “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “estimates,” “may,” and similar expressions) are forward-looking statements. These statements include those pertaining to, among other things, Oncocyte’s progress toward commercializing a regulated organ transplant rejection monitoring test kit, and other statements about the future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans, or prospects expressed by management. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks inherent in the development and/or commercialization of diagnostic tests or products, uncertainty in the results of clinical trials or regulatory approvals, the capacity of Oncocyte’s third-party supplied blood sample analytic system to provide consistent and precise analytic results on a commercial scale, potential interruptions to supply chains, the need and ability to obtain future capital, maintenance of intellectual property rights in all applicable jurisdictions, obligations to third parties with respect to licensed or acquired technology and products, the need to obtain third party reimbursement for patients’ use of any diagnostic tests Oncocyte or its subsidiaries commercialize in applicable jurisdictions, and risks inherent in strategic transactions such as the potential failure to realize anticipated benefits, legal, regulatory or political changes in the applicable jurisdictions, accounting and quality controls, potential greater than estimated allocations of resources to develop and commercialize technologies, or potential failure to maintain any laboratory accreditation or certification. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements and accordingly such statements should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect the business of Oncocyte, particularly those mentioned in the “Risk Factors” and other cautionary statements found in Oncocyte’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, which are available from the SEC’s website. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. Oncocyte undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

CONTACT:

Jeff Ramson

PCG Advisory

(646) 863-6893

jramson@pcgadvisory.com