Onco-Innovations Engages the University of Alberta and Cross Cancer Institute to Expand PNKP Inhibitor Research into Hard-to-Treat Cancers

Onco-Innovations Limited (CBOE:ONCO)(Frankfurt:W1H,WKN: A3EKSZ) ("Onco" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with the University of Alberta and Cross Cancer Institute to undertake a preclinical study that supports the Company's intention to expand the research scope of its second-generation nanoparticle formulation of its Polynucleotide Kinase 3'-Phosphatase (PNKP) Inhibitor technology to encompass hard-to-treat cancers.

The Company plans to begin with glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) as the focus of the first study under this research engagement. GBM is an aggressive and fast-growing form of brain cancer that arises from glial cells in the brain. GBM is one of the most complex, treatment-resistant cancers, accounting for approximately 50% of all primary malignant brain tumours. Each year, more than 200,000 individuals worldwide are estimated to succumb to the disease.1 The five-year survival rate for glioblastoma patients remains extremely low.2 The research is anticipated to be led by Dr. Michael Weinfeld, a Senior Scientist at Alberta Health Services and Professor in the Department of Oncology at the University of Alberta, whose pioneering research led to the discovery of the PNKP inhibitor technology and who currently serves on Onco-Innovations' Scientific Advisory Board.

The preclinical research program is anticipated to begin in the third quarter of 2025, with further details to be disclosed as development plans advance. The study is aimed at generating early preclinical data that will help assess the therapeutic potential of the Company's PNKP inhibitor platform in the context of GBM and potentially other treatment-resistant cancers. Key areas of investigation will include evaluating the compound's pharmacological characteristics, its ability to enhance DNA damage in tumour models, its effects on normal brain tissue, and its potential to support future combination strategies with standard-of-care therapies.

"Preclinical evaluation of PNKP inhibitor activity in additional cancer types is a significant step towards the broader clinical application of our technology. By generating targeted preclinical data, we aim to deepen our understanding of how PNKP inhibition can be leveraged across difficult cancer settings and begin laying the groundwork for a development path that may support combination treatment strategies and other future applications. This kind of focused early research is essential to advancing a precision-driven therapeutic platform," stated Thomas O'Shaughnessy, Chief Executive Officer of Onco-Innovations.

About Onco-Innovations Limited

Onco-Innovations is a Canadian-based company dedicated to cancer research and treatment, specializing in oncology. Onco's mission is to pursue the prevention and treatment of cancer through pioneering research and innovative solutions. The company has secured an exclusive worldwide license to patented technology that targets solid tumours.

Forward-Looking Statements Caution. This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the further development, potential commercialization and benefits of the Company's technologies, and the potential to pursue and carry out engagements with the University of Alberta and Cross-Cancer Institute with respect to further research initiatives, and the Company's business and plans generally, and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "potential", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the failure to pursue an engagement with the University of Albert or Cross-Cancer Institute on the basis described in this news release, or at all, the failure to receive regulatory approval in respect of the Company's technologies, and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

