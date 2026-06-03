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Omnicell to Present at the Goldman Sachs 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference 2026

June 3, 2026 | 
1 min read

FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Omnicell, Inc. (Nasdaq:OMCL), a leading healthcare technology provider focused on empowering autonomous medication management, announced that it will present at the Goldman Sachs 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference 2026 on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at 3:20 PM EDT.



Live and archived webcasts of the presentation will be available through the Omnicell website at: https://ir.omnicell.com/events-and-presentations/

About Omnicell

Since 1992, Omnicell has been committed to delivering innovative, outcomes-centric pharmacy and nursing solutions for all settings of care. As an intelligent medication management technology company, Omnicell empowers autonomous medication management by unifying automation and AI-enabled intelligence, optimized by expert services, to drive clinical and business outcomes that are helping to improve efficiency and enhance patient safety for healthcare facilities worldwide. Learn more at omnicell.com.

OMNICELL and the Omnicell logo are registered trademarks of Omnicell, Inc. or one of its subsidiaries.


Contacts

Investor Relations
ir@omnicell.com

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