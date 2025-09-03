SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

OmniAb to Participate at the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

September 3, 2025 
EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$OABI #OABI--OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ: OABI) today announced that management will participate at the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference taking place September 8-10, 2025 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel. Management will be available for one-on-one meetings on Tuesday, September 9th with investors registered for the event.



Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with OmniAb management should contact their H.C. Wainwright representative, or email meetings@hcwco.com.

About OmniAb®

OmniAb licenses cutting edge discovery research technology to pharmaceutical and biotech companies and academic institutions to enable the discovery of next-generation therapeutics. Our technology platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and is designed to quickly identify optimal antibodies and other target-binding proteins for our partners’ drug development efforts. At the heart of the OmniAb platform is something we call Biological Intelligence™, which powers the immune systems of our proprietary, engineered transgenic animals to create optimized antibody candidates for human therapeutics. We believe the OmniAb animals comprise the most diverse host systems available in the industry. Our suite of technologies and methods, including computational antigen design and immunization methods, paired with high-throughput single B cell phenotypic screening and mining of next-generation sequencing datasets with custom algorithms, is used to identify fully-human antibodies with exceptional performance and developability characteristics. We provide our partners both integrated end-to-end capabilities and highly customizable offerings, which address critical industry challenges and provide optimized discovery solutions. Our business model aligns scientific and economic interests of our partners through structured agreements that generally include upfront/access fees, service revenue, milestones and royalties on commercial sales.

For more information, please visit www.omniab.com.


Contacts

OmniAb, Inc.
investors@OmniAb.com
X @OmniAbTech

Alliance Advisors IR
Yvonne Briggs
ybriggs@allianceadvisors.com
(310) 691-7100

Northern California Events
OmniAb
