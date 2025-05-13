OmniAb Showcases Innovative High-Throughput Single B-cell Screening xPloration® Platform at the 21st Annual PEGS Boston Summit

xPloration Maximizes Impact for OmniAb’s Partners through Efficient and Precise Mining of Immunized Antibody Repertoires

EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ: OABI) today announced its participation in the 21st Annual PEGS Boston – The Essential Protein & Antibody Engineering Summit underway at the Omni Hotel. Earlier today, the company showcased case studies utilizing xPloration, a high-throughput single B-cell screening platform that harnesses machine learning and computer vision artificial intelligence (AI), in a presentation by Bob Chen, Ph.D., Vice President, Discovery Systems, titled “xPloration: Simplifying Deep Antibody Mining for Maximum Impact.”

“Thorough mining of primary B-cells from immunized animals presents a major challenge in therapeutic antibody discovery. Traditional methods often restrict antibody diversity and require weeks to complete. In contrast, the xPloration platform processes millions of single B-cells and recovers thousands of antibody variants within hours, achieving impactful results,” said Dr. Chen. “By enabling deep mining of immunized repertoires with flexible assays, xPloration excels at rare hit selection, large repertoire analysis, and screening for various targets including membrane proteins. It is an integral part of our discovery engine, and our validated workflow for all OmniAb animals ensures precision and efficiency in partner discovery projects.”

xPloration boosts the effectiveness of discovery programs by screening 10 times more single cells per day than other spatial separation techniques. Its laser-based recovery process enables the sorting of thousands of live cells through a “touchless” method. With short instrument run times of approximately 1.5 hours, it allows for the rapid completion of a screening campaign. In addition to enhancing speed, xPloration’s fluidics-free system improves reliability and AI-assisted image analysis provides ease-of-use.

Building on this, today’s presentation illustrated the platform’s capabilities across various assay formats, including multiplex cell surface binding and cross-blocking assays. These flexible xPloration assays can unlock the specific antibody profiles partners are looking for. The presentation also demonstrated synergy between OmniAb’s animal platforms and xPloration screening to enable deep repertoire mining.

Last week, OmniAb launched the Partner Access Program for xPloration, under which current OmniAb partners can purchase the instrument for use within their own laboratories. You can find more details here. For more information about xPloration and the Partner Access Program, please contact OmniAb’s business development team at bd@omniab.com.

About OmniAb®

OmniAb licenses cutting edge discovery research technology to pharmaceutical and biotech companies and academic institutions to enable the discovery of next-generation therapeutics. Our technology platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and is designed to quickly identify optimal antibodies and other target-binding proteins for our partners’ drug development efforts. At the heart of the OmniAb platform is something we call Biological Intelligence™, which powers the immune systems of our proprietary, engineered transgenic animals to create optimized antibody candidates for human therapeutics. We believe the OmniAb animals comprise the most diverse host systems available in the industry. Our suite of technologies and methods, including computational antigen design and immunization methods, paired with high-throughput single B-cell phenotypic screening and mining of next-generation sequencing datasets with custom algorithms, is used to identify fully-human antibodies with exceptional performance and developability characteristics. We provide our partners both integrated end-to-end capabilities and highly customizable offerings, which address critical industry challenges and provide optimized discovery solutions. Our business model aligns scientific and economic interests of our partners through structured agreements that generally include upfront/access fees, service revenue, milestones and royalties on commercial sales.

For more information, please visit www.omniab.com

Forward-Looking Statements

OmniAb cautions you that statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or continue” and similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations and include, but are not limited to: statements regarding our competitive advantage and the growth prospects of our business; the scalability of our business; the expected performance of our technologies and the opportunities and earnings and cash flow accretion they may create, including the xPloration Partner Access Program; the ability to add new partners and programs; scientific presentations and clinical and regulatory events of our partners and the timing thereof; and our 2025 financial guidance. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in our business, including, without limitation: our future success is dependent on acceptance of our technology platform and technologies by new and existing partners, as well as on the eventual development, approval and commercialization of products developed by our partners for which we have no control over the development plan, regulatory strategy or commercialization efforts; biopharmaceutical development is inherently uncertain; risks arising from changes in technology; the competitive environment in the life sciences and biotechnology platform market; risks associated with quality and timing in manufacturing our xPloration instruments and related consumables and our reliance on a limited number of third-party manufacturers and suppliers; our failure to maintain, protect and defend our intellectual property rights; difficulties with performance of third parties we will rely on for our business; regulatory developments in the United States and foreign countries; unstable market and economic conditions may have serious adverse consequences on our business, financial condition and stock price; we may use our capital resources sooner than we expect; and other risks described in our prior press releases and filings with the SEC, including under the heading “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

