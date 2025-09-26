Olympus Canada Announces Launch of Newest Imaging Platform for ENT and Urological Applications

VISERA™ S Offers Advanced Diagnostic Imaging Capabilities in Outpatient Settings

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Sept. 25, 2025 /CNW/ -- Olympus Canada Inc. (OCI) announced today the launch the VISERA™ S OTV-S500 imaging platform, which integrates advanced diagnostic capabilities for Ear Nose and Throat (ENT) and urology applications and offers flexibility for office and outpatient settings.

The VISERA™ S Video System Center features a built-in light system that allows a clinician at the touch of one button to switch between white light, stroboscopy mode (available via strobe upgrade) and Narrow Band Imaging™ (NBI™) technology. This versatility allows for enhanced visualization to detect, characterize and treat ENT diseases such as vocal fold polyps and glottic cancer and urological diseases such as non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

The platform allows for easy transitions between imaging tools, provides compatibility with a wide range of endoscopes, and offers a compact design to integrate into existing office and outpatient settings.

Enhancing Olympus' commitment to diagnostic and patient-centered innovation, the VISERA™ S video platform was designed for improved image quality when compared to its predecessor, the CV-170.1 Along with a pre-freeze function that allows the platform to capture clearer images, the VISERA™ S video platform can also record video.

The video platform integrates with Olympus' nCare™ medical recorder and VaultStream™ medical content management system platform, allowing physicians to capture clear recordings and generate a comprehensive procedural record that can be accessed and shared from different sites within a medical facility.

In recent years, Canadian hospitals are moving more non-urgent procedures into clinics and doctor's offices to alleviate the stress and wait times on operating rooms.

"As we see more procedures transition to outpatient and office settings, Olympus Canada is working to help physicians realize procedural and cost efficiencies with flexible solutions like the VISERA™ S imaging platform," said Lara Shub, Senior Director of Marketing, Medical System Group, OCI. "With ENT and urological applications, VISERA™ S may provide cost efficiencies by offering compatibility with a wide range of endoscopes. It also supports procedural and workflow efficiencies by combining multiple imaging modalities in one platform and the ability to gather and share patient data from one system."

Stroboscopy Light

The VISERA™ S Video Platform provides broad compatibility with flexible and rigid endoscopes, including diagnostic and therapeutic video rhinolaryngoscopes.

The built-in stroboscopy mode can be activated with a software upgrade available via a portable memory port. A stroboscopy examination allows an ENT specialist to examine the surface of the mucosa around the vocal cords and detect small changes in vibration, when there are diagnostic doubts surrounding vocal cord lesions.

Urology and NBI™ Technology

The VISERA™ S imaging platform is compatible with HD camera heads, flexible ureteroscopes and HD flexible cysto-nephro videoscopes such as the CYF-VH HD.

The VISERA™ S video platform is designed for improved color, resolution and depth of field to provide a clear view of fine vascular structures.1 NBI™ technology, which comes standard on the new imaging platform, is shown to lead to 37% less likelihood of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) recurrence over 12-35 months.2

NBI technology is not intended to replace histopathological sampling as a means of diagnosis.

The VISERA™ S Video System Center is not designed for cardiac applications. Other combinations of equipment may cause ventricular fibrillation or seriously affect the cardiac function of the patient. Improper use of endoscopes may result in patient injury, infection, bleeding, and/or perforation. Complete indications, contraindications, warnings, and cautions are available in the Instructions for Use (IFU).

For more information about Olympus' complete ENT or urology portfolios, please visit the ENT and urology product pages.

About Olympus Canada



Olympus is passionate about creating customer-driven solutions. For more than 100 years, Olympus has focused on making people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling by helping to detect, prevent, and treat disease. Olympus Canada Inc. (OCI) – a subsidiary of Olympus Corporation of the Americas – manages the company's operations and workforce throughout Canada in roles such as sales, marketing, service, and support functions. Based in Richmond Hill, ON, OCI is committed to developing our employees and supporting our local communities. For more information, visit olympuscanada.com .

