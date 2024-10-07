Nuvation Bio Appoints Industry Veteran Philippe Sauvage as Chief Financial Officer

Global leader with proven financial, operational, and commercial expertise joins Nuvation Bio as the company prepares to transition into a commercial-stage organization

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE: NUVB), a late clinical-stage, global biopharmaceutical company tackling some of the greatest unmet needs in oncology, today announced the appointment of Philippe Sauvage as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).





Mr. Sauvage brings over 20 years of global leadership experience in finance, operations, and commercialization within healthcare and biopharmaceutical organizations. Most recently, as Global Head of Operations and Access at Sanofi, he oversaw strategic segments including commercial systems, multichannel strategy, and market access—key factors in supporting market growth and product launches. Mr. Sauvage previously served as CFO for Sanofi-Genzyme and Sanofi North America, where he led the financial operations for all U.S. entities in a $14 billion region. Concurrently, he steered the company’s Global Specialty Care business through a period of rapid transformation, resulting in double-digit growth. Earlier in his career, he served as CFO of Sanofi’s highly diversified $5 billion JPAC region and was the CFO for Japan, the organization’s second-largest commercial market. Mr. Sauvage also held the role of Chief Economic and Financial Officer at Assistance Publique Hôpitaux de Paris, the largest French public health institution and university hospital serving Paris and surrounding areas, with more than 100,000 employees and a €7 billion in revenue. Additionally, he held multiple leadership positions at the French Ministry of Health including Head of the Health Products Department, which managed the reimbursement of €30 billion in health products in France.

“We are excited to welcome Philippe to Nuvation Bio at such an important stage of our evolution,” said David Hung, M.D., Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Nuvation Bio. “Philippe has successfully driven growth and led finance and operations teams across U.S., European, and Asian markets. Philippe’s uniquely broad skillset is reflected in his senior positions in pharmaceutical, hospital and government organizations. His strategic vision and insights that span finance and operations, to commercial strategy and marketing, to government and hospital reimbursement and market access, will be invaluable as we transition to a commercial-stage organization in 2025.”

“I am thrilled to join Nuvation Bio as the team prepares for the potential commercialization of taletrectinib and advances its differentiated oncology pipeline,” said Mr. Sauvage. “I look forward to working alongside David and the entire team to deliver better treatment options to people living with difficult-to-treat cancers.”

Mr. Sauvage holds a Research Masters in Macroeconomics from Panthéon-Sorbonne University in Paris. He also holds an M.S. in Engineering from École Polytechnique and completed an elite civil servant education in Corps des Mines at Mines ParisTech.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio is a late clinical-stage, global biopharmaceutical company tackling some of the greatest unmet needs in oncology by developing differentiated and novel product candidates. Nuvation Bio’s portfolio of development candidates includes taletrectinib (ROS1), safusidenib (mIDH1), NUV-1511 (DDC), and NUV-868 (BET). Nuvation Bio was founded in 2018 by biopharma industry veteran David Hung, M.D., who previously founded Medivation, Inc., which brought to patients one of the world’s leading prostate cancer medicines. Nuvation Bio has offices in New York, San Francisco, Boston, and Shanghai. For more information, please visit www.nuvationbio.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

