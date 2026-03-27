NurExone Strengthens U.S. Manufacturing Strategy Through Exo-Top Sublicense Agreement

Exo-Top Inc. positioned as a strategic U.S. subsidiary supporting manufacturing, clinical advancement and long-term value creation

TORONTO and HAIFA, Israel, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NurExone Biologic Inc. (TSXV: NRX) (OTCQB: NRXBF) (FSE: J90) (“NurExone” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company developing exosome-based therapies, today announced that its two wholly owned subsidiaries, Exo-Top Inc. (“Exo-Top”) and NurExone Biologic Ltd. (“NurExone Ltd.”), have entered into a sublicense agreement (the “Exo-Top Sublicense”). Under the Exo-Top Sublicense, NurExone Ltd. has granted Exo-Top certain rights under an exclusive worldwide development and commercialization license (the “Tech License”) with Technion Research and Development Foundation Ltd. (“TRDF”) and Ramot, Tel Aviv University’s technology transfer company (“Ramot”), entered into on June 23, 2020, and subsequently amended.

The sublicense further establishes Exo-Top’s role in NurExone’s U.S. strategy and is intended to support future manufacturing, development, and commercial activities for naïve exosomes in the U.S. Moreover, the Company believes the Exo-Top Sublicense enhances strategic flexibility in a key market.

Dr. Lior Shaltiel, Chief Executive Officer of NurExone, said, “The Exo-Top Sublicense represents an important step in building Exo-Top as a key part of NurExone’s long-term U.S. strategy. By providing Exo-Top with licensed rights, we are aligning our corporate structure with our plans to support future manufacturing, development, and commercialization in North America.”

Pursuant to the Tech License, the Company is obligated to pay TRDF certain royalty fees upon reaching Phase II of clinical trials and additional royalties on commercialization. No monetary consideration was paid by Exo-Top to NurExone Ltd. in connection with the Exo-Top Sublicense. Accordingly, the Company does not expect any sublicense fees to be payable to TRDF in connection with the execution of the Exo-Top Sublicense.

About Exo-Top

Exo-Top is NurExone’s wholly owned U.S. subsidiary. It is being developed to support the Company’s North American manufacturing, development and commercialization strategy in exosome-based therapeutics and related opportunities. One of Exo-Top’s most important assets is its Master Cell Bank, which supports batch-to-batch consistency and provides a reproducible starting point for manufacturing. This is especially important in exosome bioproduction, where consistency, quality, and repeatability are essential for clinical translation, commercial readiness, and long-term platform value.

About NurExone

NurExone is a TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”), OTCQB, and Frankfurt-listed biotech company focused on developing regenerative exosome-based therapies for central nervous system injuries. Its lead product, ExoPTEN, has demonstrated strong preclinical data supporting clinical potential in treating acute spinal cord and optic nerve injury. Regulatory milestones, including obtaining the Orphan Drug Designation, facilitate the roadmap towards clinical trials in the U.S. and Europe. Commercially, the Company is expected to offer solutions to companies interested in quality exosomes and minimally invasive targeted delivery systems for other indications. NurExone has established Exo-Top, a U.S. subsidiary, to anchor its North American activity and growth strategy.

For additional information and a brief interview, please watch Who is NurExone?, visit www.nurexone.com or follow NurExone on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, or YouTube.

For more information, please contact:

Dr. Lior Shaltiel

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Phone: +972-52-4803034

Email: info@nurexone.com

Russo Partners LLC

Investor and Media Relations – United States

215 Park Ave S, Suite 1905

New York, NY 10003

Phone: 212-845-4200

Email: nurexone@russopartnersllc.com

Dr. Eva Reuter

Investor Relations – Germany

Phone: +49-69-1532-5857

Email: e.reuter@dr-reuter.eu

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain “forward‑looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws that reflect the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events. Wherever possible, words such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “expect”, “plan”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict” or “potential”, or the negative or other variations of these words or similar expressions, have been used to identify these forward‑looking statements. Forward‑looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: the intended benefits and strategic rationale of the Exo‑Top Sublicense and its role in supporting future manufacturing, development and commercial activities in the United States; the Company’s belief that the Exo‑Top Sublicense enhances strategic flexibility; the development and anticipated role of Exo‑Top in the Company’s North American strategy; the expected importance of batch‑to‑batch consistency and repeatability for clinical translation, commercial readiness and long‑term platform value; the Company’s expectations regarding royalty obligations under the Tech License upon reaching Phase II clinical trials and on commercialization; and the Company’s expectation that no sublicense fees will be payable to TRDF in connection with the execution of the Exo‑Top Sublicense.

These statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof. In developing the forward‑looking statements in this press release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including: that the Company and its subsidiaries will be able to implement their respective strategies and initiatives as contemplated; that applicable third‑party arrangements (including the Tech License) will remain in effect on their current terms (or on terms acceptable to the Company); that Exo‑Top’s planned activities and development will proceed as expected; that the Company will have access to resources (including capital and personnel) on commercially reasonable terms; that regulatory, operational and market developments will proceed as anticipated; and that the Company’s interpretation of the payment and royalty framework under the Tech License is accurate in the circumstances described in this press release.

Forward‑looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward‑looking statements, including, without limitation: risks associated with development, manufacturing scale‑up, and regulatory requirements for biologics; risks that anticipated strategic or operational benefits of the Exo‑Top Sublicense or the Company’s U.S. initiatives are not realized; risks that third‑party counterparties do not perform as expected or that key agreements are amended or terminated; risks that additional financing or other resources are not available on acceptable terms; and the risks discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” on pages 44 to 51 of the Company’s Annual Information Form dated August 27, 2024, available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward‑looking statements. Forward‑looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.