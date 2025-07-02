SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

NS Pharma Announces Strategic Alliance with Boston Children’s Hospital to Develop New Therapies for Rare Diseases

July 2, 2025 
1 min read

PARAMUS, N.J., July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NS Pharma, Inc. (NS Pharma) announced today that its parent company, Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. (Nippon Shinyaku), headquartered in Kyoto, Japan, has finalized a strategic partnership with Boston Children's Hospital (Boston Children's) (Headquarters: Boston, Massachusetts, United States), to support the research and development of innovative therapies for rare diseases. Nippon Shinyaku and Boston Children's will leverage their combined expertise in clinical research and pharmaceutical development to bring more treatment options to patients. The agreement was facilitated by the NS Pharma Innovation Research Partnering (IRP) team, located in Cambridge, MA.

"Through our strategic alliance with Boston Children's Hospital, the NS Group will continue to apply advanced medical technology in the field of rare diseases," said NS Pharma President Yukiteru Sugiyama. "We are excited about the extensive opportunities for innovation derived from this collaboration and the ability to deliver new therapies to patients suffering from these conditions as soon as possible."

Under this alliance, Nippon Shinyaku and Boston Children's will align their focus areas, aiming to inspire and support research proposals focused on rare diseases. Nippon Shinyaku will assess the Boston Children's proposals and select those of interest for joint research. Proposals may span a range of developmental stages, from early investigations into the biological mechanisms of rare disease, to the identification of possible therapeutic targets, or the generation and validation of new therapeutic entities.

About NS Pharma, Inc. 

NS Pharma, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd., headquartered in Paramus, NJ. NS Pharma is a registered trademark of the Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. Nippon Shinyaku is focused on incurable and rare diseases and is currently marketing Viltepso® (nucleic acid drug), a treatment for Duchenne muscular dystrophy developed in-house, in Japan and the United States.

For more information, please visit nspharma.com.

US Media Contact:

media@nspharma.com

