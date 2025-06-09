Novo Nordisk to present phase 3 trials across hemophilia portfolio, reinforcing commitment to research in rare blood disorders, at ISTH 2025

Key presentations includ e two updates from a phase 3 trial evaluating investigational treatment with Mim8 (denecimig) and five assessing treatment outcomes with concizumab in hemophilia









A phase 3 trial analysis from FRONTIER5 will evaluate the safety of switching directly from emicizumab to Mim8 (denecimig) in people living with hemophilia A/B









Findings from explorer7 and explorer8 phase 3 trials will assess data including non-joint bleeds, annualized bleeding rates and additional studies including thrombin generation with concizumab in hemophilia A/B

PLAINSBORO, N.J., June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Novo Nordisk today announced that new hemophilia data will be presented at the upcoming International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH) Congress, June 21-25. Key data presentations across both hemophilia A and B (HA and HB), with and without inhibitors, will share insights on clotting, thrombin generation, bleeding episodes and medication impact, patient administration preferences, physician treatment satisfaction, and global real-world diagnosis and treatment data for joint bleeds.

"At Novo Nordisk, we believe understanding the whole person and their journey is essential to addressing the unmet needs in people with hemophilia. Our research is rooted in a deep understanding of the hemophilia community, aiming to drive critical advancements across rare blood disorders in order to help address these unmet needs," said Stephanie Seremetis, Chief Medical Officer and CVP for Rare Disease at Novo Nordisk. "Through this latest research, we are honored to build on our long-standing legacy in rare blood disorders to support patients who face the challenges of this complex condition."

New phase 3 data will be presented on Mim8, an investigational mimetic therapy designed to replicate the function of missing clotting factors.1 Analysis from the phase 3 FRONTIER5 trial will assess the safety and preferences of people with HA, with and without inhibitors, who switch from emicizumab to Mim8.

In addition, new data from two prospective, multicenter, open label, phase 3 trials (explorer7 and explorer8) will investigate joint bleeds, non-joint bleeds, and annualized bleeding rate with preventive concizumab being investigated versus on-demand treatment across both HA and HB, with and without inhibitors.

Summary of presentations



Accepted data at the 33rd ISTH Congress includes the following poster and oral presentations. Additional information can be found on the ISTH website.

Full details of Novo Nordisk abstracts to be presented:

Abstract title Abstract presentation



details Hemophilia Investigational Mim8 FRONTIER5 direct switch study: Safety of initiating Mim8 prophylaxis without washout of emicizumab Oral presentation June 22 2:45-4:00 pm EST OC 20.4 Evaluating pen-injector handling and PROs in patients switching from emicizumab to Mim8 in FRONTIER5 Poster presentation June 23 1:45-2:45 pm EST PB0812 Mim8 enhances procoagulant activity of select hemophilia B-causing Factor IX variants (research collaboration) Oral presentation June 21 1:00-1:15 pm EST OC 03.1 Concizumab Non-joint bleeds in patients with hemophilia A or B with inhibitors: Concizumab explorer7 study Poster presentation June 23 1:45-2:45 pm EST PB0851 Annualized bleeding rates in hemophilia A/B and target joints: Concizumab explorer8 study Oral presentation June 24 2:45-4:00 pm EST OC 59.2 The effect of concizumab on thrombin generation in FVII deficient plasma Poster presentation June 24 1:45-2:45 pm EST PB1478 ISS study: TFPI slows prothombinase assembly when concizumab is bound to its second Kunitz domain Poster presentation June 24 1:45-2:45 pm EST PB1358 Taiwan study: Real-world efficacy of concizumab prophylaxis in a patient with hemophilia B and inhibitors Poster presentation June 23 1:45-2:45 pm EST PB0869 Pre-clinical data & general hemophilia In vitro activity of Inno8 in global hemostatic assays alone and with other hemostatic agents Oral presentation June 23 2:45-4:00 pm EST OC 39.5 Genomic integration of FVIII transgene in hepatocytes restores durable FVIII activity in vivo Oral presentation June 24 9:30-10:45 am EST OC 51.2 US physician-reported prophylactic treatment satisfaction and joint health of people with hemophilia Poster presentation June 24 1:45-2:45 pm EST PB1485 Joint bleed diagnosis and treatment delays in people with hemophilia: Global real-world data Poster presentation June 24 1:45-2:45 pm EST PB1423

About hemophilia



Hemophilia is a rare inherited bleeding disorder that impairs the body's ability to make blood clots, a process needed to stop bleeding.2 It is estimated to affect approximately 1,125,000 people worldwide.3 There are different types of hemophilia, which are characterized by the type of clotting factor protein that is defective or missing. Hemophilia A is caused by a missing or defective clotting Factor VIII (FVIII), and hemophilia B is caused by a missing or defective clotting Factor IX (FIX).2 Hemophilia is often treated by replacing the missing clotting factor via intravenous infusions, also known as replacement therapy. However, sometimes the body can produce inhibitors as an immune response to the clotting factor replacement therapy. When this happens, the therapy may not work and can limit treatment options.5

About Novo Nordisk



Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company that's been making innovative medicines to help people with diabetes lead longer, healthier lives for more than 100 years. This heritage has given us experience and capabilities that also enable us to drive change to help people defeat other serious chronic diseases such as obesity, rare blood, and endocrine disorders. We remain steadfast in our conviction that the formula for lasting success is to stay focused, think long-term, and do business in a financially, socially, and environmentally responsible way. With a U.S. presence spanning 40 years, Novo Nordisk U.S. is headquartered in New Jersey and employs over 10,000 people throughout the country across 12 manufacturing, R&D, and corporate locations in eight states plus Washington DC. For more information, visit novonordisk-us.com, Facebook, Instagram, and X.

Contacts for further information

Media:



Liz Skrbkova (US)



+1 609 917 0632



USMediaRelations@novonordisk.com Ambre James-Brown (Global)



+45 3079 9289



Globalmedia@novonordisk.com







Investors:



Frederik Taylor Pitter (US)



+1 609 613 0568



fptr@novonordisk.com Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode (Global)



+45 3075 5956



jrde@novonordisk.com







Sina Meyer (Global)



+45 3079 6656



azey@novonordisk.com Ida Schaap Melvold (Global)



+45 3077 5649



idmg@novonordisk.com







Max Ung (Global)



+45 3077 6414



mxun@novonordisk.com





References

Østergaard H, Lund J, Greisen PJ, et al. A factor VIIIa-mimetic bispecific antibody, Mim8, ameliorates bleeding upon severe vascular challenge in hemophilia A mice. Blood. 2021;138(14):1258-1268. MedlinePlus. Hemophilia. Accessed May 2025 . Available at https://medlineplus.gov/genetics/condition/hemophilia/ Iorio A, Stonebraker JS, Chambost H, et al.; Data and demographics committee of the World Federation of Hemophilia. Establishing the prevalence and prevalence at birth of hemophilia in males: a meta-analytic approach using national registries. Ann Intern Med. 2019;171(8):540–546. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Treatment of hemophilia. Accessed May 2025 . Available at https://www.cdc.gov/hemophilia/treatment/index.html Srivastava A, Santagostino E, Dougall A, et al. WFH Guidelines for the Management of Hemophilia, 3rd edition. Haemophilia. 2020;26 Suppl 6:1-158.

Novo Nordisk is a registered trademark of Novo Nordisk A/S.



© 2025 Novo Nordisk All rights reserved. US25NNG00026 June 2025

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/novo-nordisk-to-present-phase-3-trials-across-hemophilia-portfolio-reinforcing-commitment-to-research-in-rare-blood-disorders-at-isth-2025-302475335.html

SOURCE Novo Nordisk