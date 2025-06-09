Novo Nordisk to present phase 3 trials across hemophilia portfolio, reinforcing commitment to research in rare blood disorders, at ISTH 2025

- Key presentations include two updates from a phase 3 trial evaluating investigational treatment with Mim8 (denecimig) and five assessing treatment outcomes with concizumab in hemophilia
- A phase 3 trial analysis from FRONTIER5 will evaluate the safety of switching directly from emicizumab to Mim8 (denecimig) in people living with hemophilia A/B
- Findings from explorer7 and explorer8 phase 3 trials will assess data including non-joint bleeds, annualized bleeding rates and additional studies including thrombin generation with concizumab in hemophilia A/B
PLAINSBORO, N.J., June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Novo Nordisk today announced that new hemophilia data will be presented at the upcoming International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH) Congress, June 21-25. Key data presentations across both hemophilia A and B (HA and HB), with and without inhibitors, will share insights on clotting, thrombin generation, bleeding episodes and medication impact, patient administration preferences, physician treatment satisfaction, and global real-world diagnosis and treatment data for joint bleeds.
"At Novo Nordisk, we believe understanding the whole person and their journey is essential to addressing the unmet needs in people with hemophilia. Our research is rooted in a deep understanding of the hemophilia community, aiming to drive critical advancements across rare blood disorders in order to help address these unmet needs," said Stephanie Seremetis, Chief Medical Officer and CVP for Rare Disease at Novo Nordisk. "Through this latest research, we are honored to build on our long-standing legacy in rare blood disorders to support patients who face the challenges of this complex condition."
New phase 3 data will be presented on Mim8, an investigational mimetic therapy designed to replicate the function of missing clotting factors.1 Analysis from the phase 3 FRONTIER5 trial will assess the safety and preferences of people with HA, with and without inhibitors, who switch from emicizumab to Mim8.
In addition, new data from two prospective, multicenter, open label, phase 3 trials (explorer7 and explorer8) will investigate joint bleeds, non-joint bleeds, and annualized bleeding rate with preventive concizumab being investigated versus on-demand treatment across both HA and HB, with and without inhibitors.
Summary of presentations
Accepted data at the 33rd ISTH Congress includes the following poster and oral presentations. Additional information can be found on the ISTH website.
Full details of Novo Nordisk abstracts to be presented:
Abstract title
Abstract presentation
Hemophilia
Investigational Mim8
FRONTIER5 direct switch study: Safety of initiating Mim8 prophylaxis without washout of emicizumab
Oral presentation
June 22
2:45-4:00 pm EST
OC 20.4
Evaluating pen-injector handling and PROs in patients switching from emicizumab to Mim8 in FRONTIER5
Poster presentation
June 23
1:45-2:45 pm EST
PB0812
Mim8 enhances procoagulant activity of select hemophilia B-causing Factor IX variants (research collaboration)
Oral presentation
June 21
1:00-1:15 pm EST
OC 03.1
Concizumab
Non-joint bleeds in patients with hemophilia A or B with inhibitors: Concizumab explorer7 study
Poster presentation
June 23
1:45-2:45 pm EST
PB0851
Annualized bleeding rates in hemophilia A/B and target joints: Concizumab explorer8 study
Oral presentation
June 24
2:45-4:00 pm EST
OC 59.2
The effect of concizumab on thrombin generation in FVII deficient plasma
Poster presentation
June 24
1:45-2:45 pm EST
PB1478
ISS study: TFPI slows prothombinase assembly when concizumab is bound to its second Kunitz domain
Poster presentation
June 24
1:45-2:45 pm EST
PB1358
Taiwan study: Real-world efficacy of concizumab prophylaxis in a patient with hemophilia B and inhibitors
Poster presentation
June 23
1:45-2:45 pm EST
PB0869
Pre-clinical data & general hemophilia
In vitro activity of Inno8 in global hemostatic assays alone and with other hemostatic agents
Oral presentation
June 23
2:45-4:00 pm EST
OC 39.5
Genomic integration of FVIII transgene in hepatocytes restores durable FVIII activity in vivo
Oral presentation
June 24
9:30-10:45 am EST
OC 51.2
US physician-reported prophylactic treatment satisfaction and joint health of people with hemophilia
Poster presentation
June 24
1:45-2:45 pm EST
PB1485
Joint bleed diagnosis and treatment delays in people with hemophilia: Global real-world data
Poster presentation
June 24
1:45-2:45 pm EST
PB1423
About hemophilia
Hemophilia is a rare inherited bleeding disorder that impairs the body's ability to make blood clots, a process needed to stop bleeding.2 It is estimated to affect approximately 1,125,000 people worldwide.3 There are different types of hemophilia, which are characterized by the type of clotting factor protein that is defective or missing. Hemophilia A is caused by a missing or defective clotting Factor VIII (FVIII), and hemophilia B is caused by a missing or defective clotting Factor IX (FIX).2 Hemophilia is often treated by replacing the missing clotting factor via intravenous infusions, also known as replacement therapy. However, sometimes the body can produce inhibitors as an immune response to the clotting factor replacement therapy. When this happens, the therapy may not work and can limit treatment options.5
About Novo Nordisk
Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company that's been making innovative medicines to help people with diabetes lead longer, healthier lives for more than 100 years. This heritage has given us experience and capabilities that also enable us to drive change to help people defeat other serious chronic diseases such as obesity, rare blood, and endocrine disorders. We remain steadfast in our conviction that the formula for lasting success is to stay focused, think long-term, and do business in a financially, socially, and environmentally responsible way. With a U.S. presence spanning 40 years, Novo Nordisk U.S. is headquartered in New Jersey and employs over 10,000 people throughout the country across 12 manufacturing, R&D, and corporate locations in eight states plus Washington DC. For more information, visit novonordisk-us.com, Facebook, Instagram, and X.
