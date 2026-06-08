Novartis to highlight Rhapsido® data across multiple immune-mediated diseases at EAACI Congress 2026

Results from Rhapsido (remibrutinib) pivotal Phase III RemIND trial, the largest study in chronic inducible urticaria, to be highlighted in late-breaker oral presentation

New Phase IIIb REMIXED extension data in chronic spontaneous urticaria to provide additional efficacy and safety data for Rhapsido

Phase II Rhapsido food allergy dose-response analysis in adults with IgE-mediated peanut allergy also to be presented

Basel, June 8th, 2026 – Novartis will present data from 10 abstracts at the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) Congress 2026, spanning Rhapsido® (remibrutinib) clinical trial results and real-world evidence on patient burden and treatment experience. Highlights include two late-breaking oral presentations; the Phase III RemIND trial for Rhapsido in chronic inducible urticaria (CIndU) and extension data from the Phase IIIb REMIXED trial in chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU).



“The Rhapsido presentations at EAACI 2026 expand our understanding of BTK inhibition across multiple immune-mediated diseases and provide evidence of its potential to make a meaningful impact for patients who continue to face significant burden and limited treatment options,” said Angelika Jahreis, Global Head, Immunology Development, Novartis. “Novartis will present Rhapsido data from a long-term extension trial in chronic spontaneous urticaria, Phase III data in three types of chronic inducible urticaria, and early Phase II dose-response analysis for food allergy – together providing scientific evidence for its impact across numerous diseases.”



Abstracts accepted by EAACI include:





Molecule/Disease Abstract Title Abstract Number/Presentation Details Rhapsido®(remibrutinib) Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria/Chronic Inducible Urticaria Remibrutinib demonstrated superior efficacy vs placebo and favorable safety in patients with chronic inducible urticaria in the phase 3 REMIND study Abstract # L-OAS03

Oral Presentation

June 12, 12:36 – 12:48pm TRT Remibrutinib demonstrated continuous efficacy and favorable safety in patients with chronic spontaneous urticaria in the randomized withdrawal period of the phase 3b REMIXED extension study Abstract # L-OAS03

Oral Presentation

June 12, 12:48 – 1:00pm TRT

Remibrutinib-induced decreases in B cell biomarkers are associated with complete and sustained response in chronic spontaneous urticaria patients Abstract # FT27 (001230)

Flash Talk

June 15, 1:12pm – 1:19pm TRT Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria REASSERT: A global, prospective, non-interventional, patient-centric study evaluating the effectiveness and safety of remibrutinib and quality of life (QoL) in patients with chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) Abstract # FT23 (000333)

Flash Talk

June 14, 6:03pm – 6:10pm TRT Food Allergy Efficacy and safety of remibrutinib in adults with IgE-mediated peanut allergy: A Phase 2 study Abstract # TPS44 - Food allergy 03 (001345)

Thematic Poster Session

June 13, 12:00pm – 1:00pm TRT

Dose-response analysis of remibrutinib in oral food challenge outcomes among adults with IgE-mediated peanut allergy Abstract # TPS44 - Food allergy 03 (000736)

Thematic Poster Session

June 13, 12:00pm – 1:00pm TRT Disease focus research Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria/Chronic Inducible Urticaria Urticaria Voices: Physician-reported perspectives of chronic urticaria care and its treatment in China (UV in China) Abstract #TPS23 - Biologicals 01 (000709)

Thematic Poster Session

June 12, 12:00pm – 1:00pm TRT Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Urticaria Voices: Patient-reported disease burden and treatment experiences in Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria in China - A real-world evidence study (UV in China) Abstract # TPS42 - Dermatology 03 (000730)

Thematic Poster Session

June 13, 12:00pm – 1:00pm TRT

Unmet needs in treatment escalation for chronic spontaneous urticaria: Findings from the CURE Registry Abstract # FT23 (000769)

Flash Talk

June 14, 6:24pm – 6:30pm TRT Implementation of a urticaria care package in the general practitioner setting increased quality of chronic spontaneous urticaria management

Abstract # FT17 (000625)

Flash Talk

June 14, 12:36pm – 12:43pm TRT



About Novartis Immunology

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