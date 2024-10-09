Nona Biosciences Enters Strategic Collaboration with OverT Bio to Advance Next-Generation Cell Therapies for Solid Tumors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nona Biosciences, a global biotechnology company providing a total solution from “Idea to IND” (I to ITM), today announced a strategic collaboration with OverT Bio, a New York-based biotechnology company. The collaboration will focus on developing next-generation cell therapies for solid tumors by leveraging Nona’s proprietary fully human HCAb Harbour Mice® platform and its innovative direct CAR-function-based HCAb library screening platform, NonaCarFxTM.

The fully human heavy chain-only antibodies (HCAbs) generated from Nona’s HCAb Harbour Mice® platform provide an ideal modality for CAR-based cell therapies. Unlike traditional methods, fully human HCAbs have the potential to significantly reduce immunogenicity. Their compact size, simplified structure, and precisely calibrated binding properties offer enhanced versatility in CAR design. In the evolving field of cell therapy, fully human HCAbs present significant potential to unlock further therapeutic advancements.

“We are excited to partner with OverT Bio to advance novel cell therapies for solid tumors,” said Jingsong Wang, MD, PhD, Chairman of Nona Biosciences. “By combining our fully human HCAb technology with OverT Bio’s innovative approaches, we aim to accelerate the development of transformative therapies that have the potential to significantly improve patient outcomes.”

Mat Legut, PhD, CEO of OverT Bio, added, “We are excited to partner with Nona as we are advancing the field of genetically enhanced allogeneic gamma delta T cells. By leveraging Nona’s fully human HCAbs, we are accelerating the development of our first clinical program to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of our differentiated cell engineering platforms.”

About Nona Biosciences

Nona Biosciences is a global biotechnology company committed to cutting edge technology innovation and providing a total solution from “Idea to IND” (I to ITM), ranging from target validation and antibody discovery through preclinical research. The integrated antibody and antibody-related discovery services with multiple modalities range from antigen preparation, animal immunization, single B cell screening, to antibody lead generation and engineering, developability assessment and pharmacological evaluation, leveraging advantages of Harbour Mice® platforms and the experienced therapeutic antibody discovery team.

Harbour Mice® generates fully human monoclonal antibodies in classical two light and two heavy chain (H2L2) format, and heavy chain only (HCAb) format. Integrating Harbour Mice® and a single B cell cloning platform, Nona Biosciences is focused on driving global inventions of transformative next-generation drugs. For more information, please visit: www.nonabio.com .

About OverT Bio

OverT Bio, Inc., is a New York based biotechnology company developing effective and safe cellular therapies for solid tumors. Harnessing innovative pooled functional screening and synthetic genomics platforms (OverTargetTM and OverTCRTM), OverT Bio is uncovering new therapeutic targets and genetic enhancements in an unbiased, data-driven manner to deliver breakthrough medicines to cancer patients underserved by the standard of care. For more information, please visit: www.overt.bio.

