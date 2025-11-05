NMDP to Present Research Advancing Transplant Access and Cell Therapy Innovation at ASH 2025

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NMDPSM, a global nonprofit leader in cell therapy, and CIBMTR® (Center for International Blood and Marrow Transplant Research®), will present groundbreaking research at the 67th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting from Dec. 6-9 in Orlando, Fla. The data underscore NMDP’s commitment to advancing cell therapy and improving access and outcomes for all patients.

Among the accepted abstracts is an oral presentation from the ACCESS clinical trial (NCT04904588), a cornerstone of NMDP’s Donor For All research initiative which aims to develop safe and effective approaches for using mismatched unrelated donor (MMUD) transplant. This is particularly critical for patients with diverse ancestry, many of whom don’t have a fully matched donor on the international registries. ACCESS evaluated the use of post-transplant cyclophosphamide (PTCy) to prevent graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) in patients receiving peripheral blood stem cell (PBSC) grafts from mismatched unrelated donors.

In an oral presentation, investigators will report findings from a study of 268 adult participants who received 4/8 to 7/8 HLA-mismatched PBSC grafts. Among this racially and ethnically diverse cohort, one-year overall survival exceeded 80%, with similar outcomes observed between 7/8 and <7/8 donor groups. Rates of relapse, non-relapse mortality and GVHD were similarly favorable, with low incidence of primary graft failure and chronic GVHD across conditioning regimens.

“The clinical implications of these new data demonstrate that patients with common blood cancers from varied backgrounds can achieve similarly high rates of survival, whether they receive a 7/8 or less than 7/8 donor graft,” said Antonio Jimenez Jimenez, M.D., senior author and leader of the Mismatched Allogeneic Transplant Program at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of the University of Miami Health System. “These data are welcome news for patients for whom traditionally finding a suitably matched donor is a challenge.”

Researchers from the multi-center MEASURE (NCT05224661) study also will present orally their investigation of 255 adult patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) in which they sought to understand whether whole genome sequencing represented a single, standardized diagnostic method to detect underlying mutations within AML. The MEASURE Genome Atlas is a new resource for the AML community and provides novel insights into disease biology, details evidence to support clinical testing improvements, and is a resource for future diagnostic and drug development.

Other CIBMTR presentations will include additional results from ACCESS study; a trial in progress update on the ACCELERATE trial (NCT06859424), a platform protocol for testing multiple PTCy-based regimens in MMUD); and other CIBMTR-led research exploring donor matching, long-term survivorship and immune cell function.

“Together, this body of work reinforces how innovation and data-driven research are bringing us closer than ever to ensuring every patient in need of a blood stem cell transplant can find a suitable donor,” said Steven M. Devine, M.D., chief medical officer, NMDP; executive lead, CIBMTR. “We look forward to sharing our findings with the scientific community at ASH. The ACCESS trial presentations support extending suitable MMUD match considerations to include less than 7/8 using PTCy, potentially enabling near-universal donor access.”

CIBMTR is a research collaboration between the Medical College of Wisconsin® and NMDP.

NMDP CIBMTR presentations at ASH include:

Oral presentations Abstract Title: Longer telomeres in donors aged ≤35 years reduce graft failure and non-relapse mortality after allogeneic HCT Presenting Author: N Gagelmann Presentation Type: Oral Abstract Number: 373 Date & Time: Dec. 6, 2025, 4–4:15 p.m. ET Location: OCCC - W340 (Sunburst) Abstract Title: The MEASURE Genome Atlas: Acute Myeloid Leukemia at diagnosis and complete remission Presenting Author: K Yu Presentation Type: Oral Abstract Number: 455 Date & Time: Dec. 7, 2025, 10:30-10:45 a.m. ET Location: OCCC – W415A (Valencia) Abstract Title: Mismatching of unrelated donors beyond a single HLA-locus does not adversely impact outcomes at one year following transplantation: Results from the NMDP sponsored ACCESS study Presenting Author: A Jimenez Jimenez Presentation Type: Oral Abstract Number: 936 Date & Time: Dec. 8, 2025, 4–4:15 p.m. ET Location: OCCC - W331 Abstract Title: Vδ2 unconventional T cells in the donor graft are associated with improved overall survival after unrelated donor allo-HCT for AML and MDS: An analysis from the DKMS and NMDP Graft Composition Study Presenting Author: K Markey Presentation Type: Oral Abstract Number: 1057 Date & Time: Dec. 8, 2025, 4:30–4:45 p.m. ET Location: OCCC - W415A (Valencia)

Poster presentations Abstract Title: Impact of HLA alloimmunization on availability of HLA well-matched and mismatched unrelated allogeneic hematopoietic cell donors for transplantation (DSA match) Presenting Author: B Shaffer Presentation Type: Poster Abstract Number: 2434 Date & Time: Dec. 6, 2025, 5:30–7:30 p.m. ET Location: OCCC West Halls B3-B4 Abstract Title: Phase II Study of post-transplant cyclophosphamide-based graft-versus-host disease prophylaxis after HLA-mismatched unrelated donor transplantation and reduced-intensity conditioning: Results from the NMDP-sponsored ACCESS Expansion Study Presenting Author: M Gooptu Presentation Type: Poster Abstract Number: 4232 Date & Time: Dec. 7, 2025, 6-8 p.m. ET Location: OCCC West Halls B3-B4 Abstract Title: Living the Recovery: One-year QoL outcomes for patients receiving PTCy GVHD prophylaxis in the ACCESS clinical trial (ACCESS PRO) Presenting Author: R Cusatis Presentation Type: Poster Abstract Number: 6042 Date & Time: Dec. 8, 2025, 6-8 p.m. ET Location: OCCC - West Halls B3-B4 Abstract Title: ACCELERATE: A platform protocol to investigate post-transplant cyclophosphamide-based GVHD prophylaxis in patients with hematologic malignancies undergoing mismatched unrelated donor peripheral blood stem cell transplantation Presenting Author: H Stefanski Presentation Type: Poster Abstract Number: 6035 Date & Time: Dec. 8, 2025, 6-8 p.m. ET Location: OCCC - West Halls B3-B4

CIBMTR® (Center for International Blood and Marrow Transplant Research®) is a nonprofit research collaboration between NMDPSM, in Minneapolis, and the Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW), in Milwaukee. CIBMTR collaborates with the global scientific community to increase survival and enrich quality of life for patients. CIBMTR facilitates critical observational and interventional research through scientific and statistical expertise, a large network of centers, and a unique database of long-term clinical data for more than 680,000 people who have received hematopoietic cell transplantation and other cellular therapies.

At NMDPSM, we believe each of us holds the key to curing blood cancers and disorders. As a global nonprofit leader in cell therapy, NMDP creates essential connections between researchers and supporters to inspire action and accelerate innovation to find life-saving cures. With the help of blood stem cell donors from the world's most diverse registry and our extensive network of transplant partners, physicians and caregivers, we're expanding access to treatment so that every patient can receive their life-saving cell therapy.

