Nkarta Announces Poster Presentation at Upcoming American College of Rheumatology (ACR) Convergence Meeting

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nkarta, Inc. (Nasdaq: NKTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered natural killer (NK) cell therapies to treat autoimmune disease, today announced it will be presenting a poster this Sunday in Chicago at the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) Convergence 2025 meeting.

Nkarta will present clinical data showing that the company’s investigational therapy, NKX019, achieved robust pathogenic B-cell depletion followed by reconstitution of the B cell compartment, consistent with immune reset in participants with non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Additionally, the company will share data from preclinical studies demonstrating that NKX019 effectively depletes pathogenic B cells in both in vivo lymphoma models and in vitro autoimmune disease models, traffics to lymphoid organs, and disseminates across multiple tissues. These data highlight NKX019’s potential as a novel therapeutic approach for B-cell driven autoimmune diseases.

Our accepted abstract can be accessed on the ACR Convergence 2025 website.

“Millions of patients in the United States are living with autoimmune diseases driven by pathological B cells, and current treatment paradigms are often inadequate or limited by toxicities, leaving patients with few options,” said Mira Tohmé, PhD, associate director of translational research at Nkarta, who will present the poster. “Our data highlight the potential for our engineered, allogeneic NK cells to treat a range of autoimmune diseases by selectively depleting the disease-driving B cells without inducing limiting toxicities.”

Details of the Sunday poster presentation are as follows:

Abstract Title: NKX019, an allogeneic off-the-shelf CD19 targeting CAR-NK cell therapy, induces deep CD19+ B cell depletion in hematological malignancy and models of autoimmune disease

Presenting Author: Mira Tohmé (ID: 2762863)

Date: Sunday, October 26

Presentation Time: 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM CT

Room: Hall F1

Session: (0001–0018) B Cell Biology & Targets in Autoimmune & Inflammatory Disease Poster I

Submission Number: 2130624

Poster Number: 0014

In addition to the poster presentation, Nkarta will exhibit at booth #1801, where attendees can meet with Nkarta representatives to discuss the company’s clinical programs.

About Nkarta

Nkarta is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing the development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf natural killer (NK) cell therapies for autoimmune diseases. By combining its cell expansion and cryopreservation platform with proprietary cell engineering technologies, Nkarta is building a pipeline of future cell therapies engineered for deep therapeutic activity and intended for broad access in the outpatient treatment setting. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.nkartatx.com.

Nkarta Media/Investor Contact:

Nadir Mahmood

Nkarta, Inc.

nmahmood@nkartatx.com