NJ Bio and Charles River Announce a Strategic Alliance to Advance ADC Development and Manufacturing Services

It is well known that the path of bringing ADCs to market is an intricate and complex field that requires expert navigation skills. It involves development and manufacturing processes of antibodies (Abs), cytotoxic payloads, linkers, linker-payloads, their conjugation to ADCs, and preclinical and clinical validations. The biggest benefit of the Charles River and NJ Bio alliance is that clients can receive seamless complementary services to enhance outcomes and accelerate time-to-market for their ADCs. Today, innovation has become a necessity to improve the safety and efficacy profiles of ADCs. Another advantage of this alliance to clients is Charles River’s ability to discover innovative engineered Abs while NJ Bio will synthesize and manufacture novel linkers, payloads, or linker-payloads to enhance the safety and efficacy of ADCs.

Charles River is a leader in antibody development and preclinical evaluation of ADCs. The Company’s antibody, oncology, immunology and safety assessment experts can support ADC programs from proof-of-concept to clinical candidates, helping drive translational success and accelerating the path to the clinic. Last year, in recognition of Charles River’s leadership in ADC discovery and development, the Company was awarded the Best Contract Research Organization at the World ADC Summit, and is shortlisted for the award again this year.

NJ Bio, Inc., is a contract research organization located in Princeton, NJ specializing in providing integrated chemistry and bioconjugation services. Committed to innovation and quality, NJ Bio assists its clients in achieving their development and manufacturing objectives. NJ Bio has significant expertise in the synthesis and GMP manufacturing of payloads, linkers, linker-payloads, ADCs, TPDs, and oligo-conjugates, and non-oncology related conjugations. NJ Bio has an excellent track record with clients to support early phase discovery, proof-of-concept, process and analytical development, manufacture of pre-clinical batches, and manufacture and release of linkers, payloads, linker-payloads, and ADCs in GMP facility. A testament to NJ Bio’s valued offerings to its clients is being recognized as “Best Contract Research Organization (CRO)” for three consecutive years at the World ADC Summit and it is a contender for a fourth award this November.

