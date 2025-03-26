Nirrin Technologies Granted Patent for Cutting-Edge Flow-Cell Technology, Advancing Real-time Bioprocess Monitoring

BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nirrin Technologies, a developer of analytical tools poised to transform bioprocess analysis, today announced the issuance of a new patent (US 12,222,279 B2) for its advanced flow-cell technology, reinforcing the company’s commitment to driving innovation in bioprocess analytics. This milestone expands Nirrin’s capabilities in real-time process monitoring, offering greater precision, flexibility, and efficiency to bioprocessing workflows. By integrating active temperature regulation, precise optical path control, and a versatile form factor, this newly patented innovation elevates real-time bioprocess monitoring. It enables more consistent, high-quality data to support better decision-making and process optimization.





Advancing Bioprocess Monitoring for the Future

As Biopharma 4.0 drives smarter, more efficient manufacturing, real-time process monitoring is essential with complex biopharmaceutical production. Process Analytical Technologies (PAT) are central to Biopharma 4.0, yet many struggle with seamless integration into flow-based unit operations. This innovative flow-cell technology overcomes that limitation, enabling effortless integration into any unit operation while providing access to Nirrin’s advanced NIR system. With this innovation, Nirrin is setting a new industry standard by enabling:

Measurement Accuracy – Active temperature control ensures stable, reliable optical readings, leading to more consistent process monitoring.

– Active temperature control ensures stable, reliable optical readings, leading to more consistent process monitoring. Seamless Integration & Scalability – Available with single-use and stainless-steel form-factors, with compatibility across various upstream and downstream processes.

– Available with single-use and stainless-steel form-factors, with compatibility across various upstream and downstream processes. Optimized Process Control – Real-time insights empower proactive, data-driven decision-making for optimized efficiency.

“This innovation represents an exciting leap forward for real-time bioprocess monitoring tools,” said Bryan Hassell, Ph.D., CTO at Nirrin Technologies. “By addressing key challenges in optical fluid analysis, we are empowering biopharmaceutical manufacturers with the tools to enhance efficiency, ensure consistency, and advance Biopharma 4.0 with smarter, data-driven insights for confident decisions.”

This technology is further detailed in Nirrin’s latest white paper, which explores real-time, model-free near-IR quantitation of ultrafiltration/diafiltration (UF/DF) TFF processes—a crucial step in biopharmaceutical production. Read the full white paper here.

A Growing Patent Portfolio Driving Industry Progress

This latest patent is part of Nirrin’s expanding portfolio, reflecting the company’s dedication to advancing real-time bioprocess analytics. By continuously developing groundbreaking technologies, Nirrin is shaping the future of process analytical technology—helping to make medicines easier to make.

About Nirrin Technologies

We are transforming bioprocess analytics with our high-precision tunable laser spectroscopy platform (HPTLS). Our Atlas™ system provides a process analytical solution for complex biologics and advanced therapies to reduce development costs and speed time to market. Fingerprinting bioprocesses in real-time, Atlas enables insights on product titer and buffer/excipient concentrations at-line, in-line, and in-situ in minutes — delivering improved process control, faster process development, and advanced manufacturing. For more information, visit nirrin.tech, and follow us on LinkedIn.

