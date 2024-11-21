NewBiologix Launches Xcell™ rAAV Production and Analytics Platform to Improve and Accelerate Gene Therapy Development

LAUSANNE, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NewBiologix, a technology innovation company pioneering tools for efficient, cost-effective, and scalable production of viral vectors for gene and cell therapy, has launched its Xcell™ rAAV Production and Analytics Platform (Xcell rAAV Platform), designed to enable gene therapy companies to identify and produce optimal rAAV candidates for preclinical and clinical studies. Utilizing NewBiologix’s proprietary Xcell™ Eng-HEK293 cell line, this comprehensive platform offers a streamlined pathway to generate rAAV particles with improved quality.





Spanning DNA synthesis to rAAV production, the Xcell rAAV Platform provides gene therapy companies with an integrated solution for generating high-quality rAAV candidates, supported by a comprehensive data report that meets developmental and regulatory needs. With the capacity to screen multiple rAAV candidate genes in parallel, the Xcell rAAV Platform accelerates candidate selection and reduces risks in product development.

“NewBiologix created the Xcell rAAV Platform to support the fast-evolving gene therapy field by reducing rAAV candidate production timelines while improving quality,” said Igor Fisch, Ph.D., CEO of NewBiologix. “Our integrated and comprehensive platform helps minimize production risks, facilitating more efficient advancement of gene therapies to the clinic.”

Key Features of the Xcell rAAV Platform

Xcell Eng-HEK293 cell line : At the core of the Xcell rAAV Platform, the Xcell Eng-HEK293 cell line is optimized for high-quality rAAV production. The Xcell Eng-HEK293 cell line has undergone complete genomic characterization and annotation and is precision-engineered to enhance recombinant adeno-associated virus (rAAV) production through transient transfection.

Streamlined production process: The Xcell rAAV Platform enables the evaluation of multiple rAAV candidates simultaneously, reducing development timelines and costs. Designed to align with large-scale and clinical production standards, its purification process ensures high-quality, purified rAAV, saving time in later development stages.

Characterization of encapsidated DNA: One of the key differentiators of the Xcell rAAV Platform is the characterization of encapsidated rAAV DNA, a crucial aspect of rAAV vector production. NewBiologix can determine the full and empty capsid ratio and the integrity of the therapeutic gene sequences, as well as quantitate contaminant DNA.

“By providing detailed insights into the integrity of the AAV vector and its encapsidated DNA, we empower our clients to make data-driven decisions to improve the overall safety and efficacy of their gene therapies,” said Déborah Ley, Ph.D., Chief Operating Officer of NewBiologix.

For more information about the Xcell rAAV Platform or any of the innovative solutions in the Xcell Portfolio, please contact David Kelly at david.kelly@newbiologix.com.

About NewBiologix SA

NewBiologix SA is a biotechnology company innovating Swiss-engineered solutions and technologies for cell and gene therapy production. The company brings a specialized focus in this field together with deep expertise in cell line engineering. NewBiologix addresses gene therapy production limitations with its full suite of advanced cell lines for licensing as well as platform-based services. By enabling partners to produce more reliable, safer gene therapies faster and at scale, the company is shaping the future of patient health. Learn more at www.newbiologix.com.

