SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

New Ultrasound Imaging Technique Helps Doctors See Inflammatory Bowel Disease Activity at the Bedside with no Sedation or Radiation

April 1, 2025 | 
1 min read

WASHINGTON, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MedStar Georgetown University Hospital is the first hospital in the Washington, D.C. region to offer bedside intestinal ultrasound (IUS) to monitor inflammation in IBD patients. To assess chronic inflammatory diseases of the intestines, like Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, patients are traditionally monitored with blood tests, stool studies, MRI or CT scans, and colonoscopies. Those kinds of tests can require bowel preparation, sedation, anesthesia, and radiation.

Bedside ultrasound is a safe and cost-effective way to immediately visualize and examine inflammation in the intestines in real time, without any preparation. Gastroenterologists throughout other parts of the world have been using ultrasound as an imaging technique for patients with IBD for over a decade. International experience and studies show that patients and providers believe IUS screenings help them:

  • Learn more about the disease
  • Understand where symptoms come from
  • Make an informed decision about managing their IBD

“We are proud to be the first hospital in the Washington, D.C. region to offer IUS for IBD patients.” said Mark Mattar, MD, director of the IBD Center at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital. “This new technology allows us to get answers right away, without any radiation involved. Since patients are not sedated, they continue to play an instrumental role in this real-time assessment tool of their disease.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the prevalence of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) across the U.S. is estimated between 2.4 and 3.1 million.

For more information on our GI offerings, call (202) 444-8541 or visit: MedStarHealth.org/GIExperts.

Watch Dr. Mark Mattar discuss intestinal ultrasound (IUS) for IBD Patients

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-ultrasound-imaging-technique-helps-doctors-see-inflammatory-bowel-disease-activity-at-the-bedside-with-no-sedation-or-radiation-302416017.html

SOURCE MedStar Georgetown University Hospital

Washington State Academia Inflammatory bowel disease
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Intestine 3d symbol in paper cut style. Small and large intestine, digestive tract design. Organ anatomy craft illustration. Cut out of paper banner.
Inflammatory bowel disease
Equillium’s Itolizumab Goes Toe-to-Toe With Humira in Ulcerative Colitis
February 7, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Job Trends
BioSpace Showcases Life Sciences Hubs in 2025 Hotbed Maps
January 21, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Chantal Dresner
Art collage, hands and scales of justice. The concept of the law of the judge.
Legal
Former CytoDyn Official Found Guilty of Securities Fraud
December 12, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Group Of Employees Being Fired By Their Company.
Layoffs
Gilead and Kite Are Cutting Employees, Closing Seattle, Philadelphia Sites
November 15, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel