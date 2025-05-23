New Two-year Follow-up of Genentech’s Columvi Extends Overall Survival in Relapsed or Refractory Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Patients

– Updated data from the pivotal Phase III STARGLO study continue to demonstrate a clinically meaningful improvement in overall survival with a 40% survival benefit for people with R/R DLBCL who are not candidates for transplant –

– 89% of patients whose cancer had fully responded at the end of treatment with Columvi in combination with chemotherapy were still alive and 82% showed no signs of cancer one year post-treatment –

– Timely initiation of effective therapy at relapse or after initial therapy failure is critical for this aggressive, life-threatening disease –

– Results demonstrate potential of the Columvi combination as a much-needed, off-the-shelf and fixed-duration treatment option –

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY), announced today two-year follow-up data from the Phase III STARGLO study. After a median follow-up of 24.7 months, data showed a 40% improvement in overall survival (OS) for patients treated with Columvi® (glofitamab-gxbm) in combination with gemcitabine and oxaliplatin (GemOx) and median OS was not reached, compared to 13.5 months for Rituxan® (rituximab) plus GemOx (R-GemOx). These updated data continue to demonstrate the statistically significant and clinically meaningful survival benefit of this off-the-shelf, fixed-duration Columvi combination for people with relapsed or refractory (R/R) diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) who have received at least one prior line of therapy and are not candidates for autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT). Data will be presented in an oral session at the 61st American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), May 30 – June 3, 2025.

“We are encouraged that the two-year follow-up data for Columvi reinforces its potential to extend the lives of many patients where prognosis has historically been poor,” said Levi Garraway, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer and head of Global Product Development. “These findings demonstrate the potential lasting benefits of early and effective treatment initiation with a bispecific antibody for people with relapsed or refractory disease.”

"When cancer comes back or doesn’t respond to treatment, it’s devastating for patients with DLBCL given the aggressive nature of the disease,” said Haifaa Abdulhaq, M.D., professor, University of California San Francisco (UCSF), director of Hematology, UCSF Fresno. “In my community practice, I’ve seen the potential of this Columvi combination to help patients start treatment quickly – providing lasting remissions and more time without ongoing therapy.”

The benefit across key secondary endpoints, including progression-free survival (PFS) and complete remission (CR), was maintained for patients treated with the Columvi combination. There was a 59% reduction in the risk of disease progression or death (hazard ratio =0.41, 95% confidence interval: 0.29–0.58) and more than twice as many patients sustained a CR (58.5% vs. 25.3%). Among patients with a CR at the end of the treatment period, 89% were alive and 82% had maintained remission one year after treatment. Safety of the combination remained unchanged from the previous analysis and was consistent with the known safety profiles of the individual medicines. Patients received a higher median number of cycles of the Columvi combination (11 versus 4), due to disease progression in the R-GemOx arm. A higher rate of adverse events (AEs) was observed with the Columvi regimen. One of the most common AEs was cytokine release syndrome, which was generally low grade.

Given the wide adoption of global treatment guidelines in real-world clinical practice, there are no biological or clinical differences in DLBCL management worldwide. While second-line therapies have advanced, DLBCL can progress rapidly and many people are not candidates for, cannot tolerate, or do not have access to latest therapies. There is an urgent need for treatments that are rapidly available upon a diagnosis of relapse, that can manage the disease and improve long-term outcomes.

Based on the STARGLO data, this Columvi combination is approved in more than 30 countries for people with R/R DLBCL who are not candidates for ASCT, including countries throughout the EU. Columvi in combination with GemOx was added to the National Comprehensive Cancer Network Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) as an NCCN category 1 preferred recommendation for the treatment of people with second-line DLBCL who are not intended to proceed to transplant.† Columvi monotherapy has been approved for use in R/R DLBCL after two or more prior lines of therapy in more than 60 countries worldwide.

Columvi is part of Genentech’s industry-leading CD20xCD3 bispecific antibody program. Together with the clinical development of off-the-shelf allogeneic CAR T-therapies, Genentech aims to provide tailored treatment options that suit the diverse needs, preferences, and experiences of people with blood cancers and healthcare systems.

†NCCN makes no warranties of any kind whatsoever regarding their content, use or application and disclaims any responsibility for their application or use in any way.

About the STARGLO study

The STARGLO study [GO41944; NCT04408638] is a Phase III, multicenter, open-label, randomized study evaluating the efficacy and safety of Columvi® (glofitamab-gxbm) in combination with gemcitabine plus oxaliplatin (GemOx) versus Rituxan® (rituximab) in combination with GemOx in patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma who have received at least one prior line of therapy and who are not candidates for autologous stem cell transplant, or who have received two or more prior lines of therapy. Preclinical research indicated an increased antitumor effect when combining Columvi with GemOx over GemOx alone, so the STARGLO study was initiated to further explore the potential complementary effects of the treatment combination. Outcome measures include overall survival (primary endpoint), progression-free survival, complete response rate, objective response rate, duration of objective response (secondary endpoints), and safety and tolerability.

About Columvi® (glofitamab-gxbm)

Columvi is a CD20xCD3 T-cell engaging bispecific antibody designed to target CD3 on the surface of T cells and CD20 on the surface of B cells. Columvi was designed with a novel 2:1 structural format. This T-cell engaging bispecific antibody is engineered to have one region that binds to CD3, a protein on T cells, a type of immune cell, and two regions that bind to CD20, a protein on B cells, which can be healthy or malignant. This dual-targeting brings the T cell in close proximity to the B cell, activating the release of cancer cell-killing proteins from the T cell. Columvi is part of Genentech’s broad and industry-leading CD20xCD3 T-cell-engaging bispecific antibody clinical development program, which aims to provide tailored treatment options that suit the diverse needs, preferences, and experiences of people with blood cancers and healthcare systems. Genentech is investigating Columvi as a monotherapy and in combination with other medicines for the treatment of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and mantle cell lymphoma.

As part of Genentech’s efforts to elevate treatment standards in the earlier stages of DLBCL, where there is the best opportunity to improve long-term outcomes and prevent relapse, Columvi is also being investigated in combination with other medicines in previously untreated DLBCL in the Phase III SKYGLO study [GO44145; NCT06047080].

About Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma

Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) is an aggressive (fast-growing) blood cancer and is the most common form of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in the U.S. Approximately 160,000 people worldwide are diagnosed with DLBCL each year, with comparable incidence rates across regions. Medical practices, including pathological classification, diagnosis, staging, initial treatment and relapse management, are similarly approached worldwide. While it is generally responsive to treatment in the frontline, as many as 40% of people will relapse or have refractory disease, at which time salvage therapy options are limited and survival is short. Improving treatments earlier in the course of the disease and providing much-needed alternative options could help to improve long-term outcomes.

Columvi U.S. Indication

Columvi (glofitamab-gxbm) is a prescription medicine to treat adults with certain types of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) or large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL) that has come back (relapsed) or that did not respond to previous treatment (refractory), and who have received 2 or more prior treatments for their cancer.

It is not known if Columvi is safe and effective in children.

The conditional approval of Columvi is based on response rate and durability of response. There are ongoing studies to establish how well the drug works.

What is the most important information I should know about Columvi?

Columvi can cause Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS), a serious side effect that is common during treatment with Columvi, and can also be serious and lead to death.

Call your healthcare provider or get emergency medical help right away if you develop any signs or symptoms of CRS, including:

fever of 100.4°F (38°C) or higher

chills or shaking

fast or irregular heartbeat

dizziness or light-headedness

trouble breathing

shortness of breath

Due to the risk of CRS, you will receive Columvi on a “step-up dosing schedule”.

A single dose of a medicine called obinutuzumab will be given to you on the first day of your first treatment cycle (Day 1 of Cycle 1).

You will start the Columvi step-up dosing schedule a week after the obinutuzumab dose. The step-up dosing schedule is when you receive smaller “step-up” doses of Columvi on Day 8 and Day 15 of Cycle 1. This is to help reduce your risk of CRS. You should be hospitalized during your infusion and for 24 hours after receiving the first step-up dose on Day 8. You should be hospitalized during your infusion and for 24 hours after receiving the second step-up dose on Day 15 if you experienced CRS during the first step-up dose.

You will receive your first full dose of Columvi a week after the second step-up dose (this will be Day 1 of Cycle 2).

If your dose of Columvi is delayed for any reason, you may need to repeat the “step-up dosing schedule”.

If you had more than mild CRS with your previous dose of Columvi, you should be hospitalized during and for 24 hours after receiving your next dose of Columvi.

Before each dose of Columvi, you will receive medicines to help reduce your risk of CRS and infusion-related reactions.

Your healthcare provider will monitor you for CRS during treatment with Columvi and may treat you in a hospital if you develop signs and symptoms of CRS. Your healthcare provider may temporarily stop or completely stop your treatment with Columvi if you have severe side effects.

Carry the Columvi Patient Wallet Card with you at all times and show it to all of your healthcare providers. The Columvi Patient Wallet Card lists the signs and symptoms of CRS you should get emergency medical help for right away.

What are the possible side effects of Columvi?

Columvi may cause serious side effects, including:

Cytokine Release Syndrome.

Neurologic problems. Columvi can cause serious neurologic problems that may lead to death. Your healthcare provider will monitor you for neurologic problems during treatment with Columvi. Your healthcare provider may also refer you to a healthcare provider who specializes in neurologic problems. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you develop any signs or symptoms of neurologic problems, including: headache confusion and disorientation difficulty paying attention or understanding things trouble speaking sleepiness memory problems numbness, tingling, or weakness of the hands or feet dizziness shaking (tremors)

Columvi can cause serious neurologic problems that may lead to death. Your healthcare provider will monitor you for neurologic problems during treatment with Columvi. Your healthcare provider may also refer you to a healthcare provider who specializes in neurologic problems. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you develop any signs or symptoms of neurologic problems, including: Serious Infections. Columvi can cause serious infections that may lead to death. Your healthcare provider will monitor you for signs and symptoms of infection and treat you as needed. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you develop any signs of an infection, including: fever, chills, weakness, cough, shortness of breath, or sore throat.

Columvi can cause serious infections that may lead to death. Your healthcare provider will monitor you for signs and symptoms of infection and treat you as needed. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you develop any signs of an infection, including: fever, chills, weakness, cough, shortness of breath, or sore throat. Growth in your tumor or worsening of tumor related problems (tumor flare). Tell your healthcare provider if you get any of these signs or symptoms of tumor flare: tender or swollen lymph nodes pain or swelling at the site of the tumor chest pain cough trouble breathing

Tell your healthcare provider if you get any of these signs or symptoms of tumor flare:

The most common side effects of Columvi include: CRS, muscle and bone pain, rash, and tiredness.

The most common severe abnormal lab test results with Columvi include: decreased white blood cells, decreased phosphate (an electrolyte), increased uric acid levels, and decreased fibrinogen (a protein that helps with blood clotting).

Your healthcare provider may temporarily stop or completely stop treatment with Columvi if you develop certain side effects.

Before receiving Columvi, tell your healthcare provider about all of your medical conditions, including if you:

have an infection

have kidney problems

are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. Columvi may harm your unborn baby

Females who are able to become pregnant:

Your healthcare provider should do a pregnancy test before you start treatment with Columvi.

You should use effective birth control (contraception) during treatment and for 1 month after your last dose of Columvi. Talk to your healthcare provider about what birth control method is right for you during this time.

Tell your healthcare provider right away if you become pregnant or think you may be pregnant during treatment with Columvi.

are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. Columvi may pass into your breast milk. Do not breastfeed during treatment and for 1 month after your last dose of Columvi.

Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements.

What should I avoid while receiving Columvi?

Do not drive, operate heavy machinery, or do other dangerous activities if you develop dizziness, confusion, shaking (tremors), sleepiness, or any other symptoms that impair consciousness until your signs and symptoms go away. These may be signs and symptoms of neurologic problems.

These are not all the possible side effects of Columvi. Talk to your health care provider for more information about the benefits and risks of Columvi.

You may report side effects to the FDA at (800) FDA-1088 or http://www.fda.gov/medwatch. You may also report side effects to Genentech at (888) 835-2555.

Please see Important Safety Information, including Serious Side Effects, as well as the Columvi full Prescribing Information and Medication Guide or visit https://www.Columvi.com

About Genentech in hematology

For more than 20 years, Genentech has been developing medicines with the goal to redefine treatment in hematology. Today, we’re investing more than ever in our effort to bring innovative treatment options to people with diseases of the blood. For more information visit http://www.gene.com/hematology.

About Genentech

Founded more than 40 years ago, Genentech is a leading biotechnology company that discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines to treat patients with serious and life-threatening medical conditions. The company, a member of the Roche Group, has headquarters in South San Francisco, California. For additional information about the company, please visit http://www.gene.com.

